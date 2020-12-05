Fun signs meant to deter Christmas light vandals in Langley City

Langley City is all decorated up for Christmas. In addition to these decorations on light standards along Fraser Highway, there’s lights and a Christmas tree at McBurney Plaza, lights inside and out at City hall, and more. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City is hoping people lighten up during the holidays.

A new campaign is using humorous signs to deter would-be vandals from damaging City Christmas lights and decorations.

In 2018, the City had to replace some downtown LED lights on more than one occasion after vandals cut light strings to shreds.

This year the City wants to get out in front of the problem but in a unique way.

Signs have sprung up around the City with witty sayings such as “He knows when you’ve been sleeping, He knows when you’re awake, He knows if you’ve been bad or good, So don’t vandalize, for goodness sake.”

The campaign is the brainchild of City Parks manager John Epplette.

“The big thing for us was to create signage that would be fun and witty,” he said.

The goal is to get people to think about the joy holiday displays bring to local residents, visitors and anyone in the area.

“If in turn, maybe a vandal would look at these signs and think it’s quite funny and not do any damage,” Epplette said.

This is more of a ‘let’s keep on top of it’ approach, he said.

“We’ve seen some [vandalism] in the past and being that we were kind of going above and beyond this year, we just really wanted to bring everyone’s attention to the lights and more for everyone to understand that the lights are for them,” he said.

• READ MORE: Langley City Christmas lighs cut to ribbons

City staff were able to suggest sayings that would be printed on the signs.

“We did a little contest within our City departments,” he explained.

He and his wife, Simone, came up with some and 14 sayings were chosen for the signs.

There are signs in McBurney Plaza, Innes Corners and Douglas Park.

“We’ve had some very positive response with all the lights,” he noted.

A crew of about six staff took almost four weeks to decorate the City’s public spaces.

“This year we’ve added quite a few, especially here in McBurney and really the intention is to just spread some cheer in a year that’s been really challenging for a lot of people,” Epplette said.

Sayings on the Christmas signs:

• These lights are for YOU and me…. So please just let them be! # StopVandalism

• These lights are for ALL to enjoy… NOT destroy! # StopVandalism

• He knows when you’ve been sleeping, He knows when you’re awake, He knows if you’ve been bad or good, So don’t vandalize, for goodness sake. # StopVandalism

• All the decorations are hung with care, Including the cameras, so vandals BEWARE! # StopVandalism

• Year after year, People damage our lights! Maybe this year, Just let them shine bright! # StopVandalism

• City sidewalks, pretty sidewalks, Let’s keep them dressed in holiday style! # StopVandalism

• We know it’s been a rough year, Leave the lights to bring us cheer! # StopVandalism

• It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Please leave our lights, to spread some cheer! # StopVandalism

• Have yourself a merry little Christmas. Let these lights shine bright! # StopVandalism

• Jingle bells, jingle bells, Jingle all the way. Please don’t ruin Our Christmas display! # StopVandalism

• It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Let’s keep it that way! # StopVandalism

• In a world of Grinches…. Be a Griswald! # StopVandalism

• Let these light, bring you peace. Let the vandalism cease! # StopVandalism

• This City is OUR home, So please leave the lights alone! # StopVandalism

Watch the dedicated Langley City Parks Department spread the Christmas joy this holiday season in Operation Christmas Lights! https://t.co/hjWejl3eYz — Langley City (@LangleyCity_) December 4, 2020

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

••••••••

ChristmasLangley City



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Santa’s helpers Kasrah Lohrasb and Christine Keserich, who work for Langley City, put up lights and festive decorations in McBurney Plaza recently. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City is hoping humerous signs deter people from damaging Christmas displays, something that has been a problem in the past. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City’s light displays include thousands of lights as well as a decorated Christmas tree in McBurney Plaza. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)