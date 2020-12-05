Langley City is all decorated up for Christmas. In addition to these decorations on light standards along Fraser Highway, there’s lights and a Christmas tree at McBurney Plaza, lights inside and out at City hall, and more. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Fun signs meant to deter Christmas light vandals in Langley City

Municipality hopes Grinches forego targetting holiday displays during a tough year

Langley City is hoping people lighten up during the holidays.

A new campaign is using humorous signs to deter would-be vandals from damaging City Christmas lights and decorations.

In 2018, the City had to replace some downtown LED lights on more than one occasion after vandals cut light strings to shreds.

This year the City wants to get out in front of the problem but in a unique way.

Signs have sprung up around the City with witty sayings such as “He knows when you’ve been sleeping, He knows when you’re awake, He knows if you’ve been bad or good, So don’t vandalize, for goodness sake.”

The campaign is the brainchild of City Parks manager John Epplette.

“The big thing for us was to create signage that would be fun and witty,” he said.

The goal is to get people to think about the joy holiday displays bring to local residents, visitors and anyone in the area.

“If in turn, maybe a vandal would look at these signs and think it’s quite funny and not do any damage,” Epplette said.

This is more of a ‘let’s keep on top of it’ approach, he said.

“We’ve seen some [vandalism] in the past and being that we were kind of going above and beyond this year, we just really wanted to bring everyone’s attention to the lights and more for everyone to understand that the lights are for them,” he said.

• READ MORE: Langley City Christmas lighs cut to ribbons

City staff were able to suggest sayings that would be printed on the signs.

“We did a little contest within our City departments,” he explained.

He and his wife, Simone, came up with some and 14 sayings were chosen for the signs.

There are signs in McBurney Plaza, Innes Corners and Douglas Park.

“We’ve had some very positive response with all the lights,” he noted.

A crew of about six staff took almost four weeks to decorate the City’s public spaces.

“This year we’ve added quite a few, especially here in McBurney and really the intention is to just spread some cheer in a year that’s been really challenging for a lot of people,” Epplette said.

Sayings on the Christmas signs:

• These lights are for YOU and me…. So please just let them be! # StopVandalism

• These lights are for ALL to enjoy… NOT destroy! # StopVandalism

• He knows when you’ve been sleeping, He knows when you’re awake, He knows if you’ve been bad or good, So don’t vandalize, for goodness sake. # StopVandalism

• All the decorations are hung with care, Including the cameras, so vandals BEWARE! # StopVandalism

• Year after year, People damage our lights! Maybe this year, Just let them shine bright! # StopVandalism

• City sidewalks, pretty sidewalks, Let’s keep them dressed in holiday style! # StopVandalism

• We know it’s been a rough year, Leave the lights to bring us cheer! # StopVandalism

• It’s the most wonderful time of the year, Please leave our lights, to spread some cheer! # StopVandalism

• Have yourself a merry little Christmas. Let these lights shine bright! # StopVandalism

• Jingle bells, jingle bells, Jingle all the way. Please don’t ruin Our Christmas display! # StopVandalism

• It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Let’s keep it that way! # StopVandalism

• In a world of Grinches…. Be a Griswald! # StopVandalism

• Let these light, bring you peace. Let the vandalism cease! # StopVandalism

• This City is OUR home, So please leave the lights alone! # StopVandalism

••••••••

John Epplette, parks manager, wanted to get people to think about the vandalism of Christmas decorations and came up with a witty sign campaign. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Santa’s helpers Kasrah Lohrasb and Christine Keserich, who work for Langley City, put up lights and festive decorations in McBurney Plaza recently. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Santa’s helpers Kasrah Lohrasb and Christine Keserich, who work for Langley City, put up lights and festive decorations in McBurney Plaza recently. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City is hoping humerous signs deter people from damaging Christmas displays, something that has been a problem in the past. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City is hoping humerous signs deter people from damaging Christmas displays, something that has been a problem in the past. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City’s light displays include thousands of lights as well as a decorated Christmas tree in McBurney Plaza. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City’s light displays include thousands of lights as well as a decorated Christmas tree in McBurney Plaza. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

LED lights have been installed on light poles, trees and more around downtown Langley City to encourage people to explore the community. There’s also a new anti-vandalism campaign created by City Parks manager John Epplette to discourage people from damaging City holiday decor. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

LED lights have been installed on light poles, trees and more around downtown Langley City to encourage people to explore the community. There’s also a new anti-vandalism campaign created by City Parks manager John Epplette to discourage people from damaging City holiday decor. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Santa’s helpers, in the form of Langley City workers such as Christine Keserich, decorated several areas of the downtown core in recent weeks. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Santa is busy at Willowbrook Shopping Centre with five-minute Zoom meetings with children. All the slots are booked up through the holidays. (Willowbrook Shopping Centre/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
In the mid-1960s, Langley City volunteer firefighters strung Christmas lights downtown. The firefighters pictured are: bottom ladder Tony Slogar, top of the ladder Aksel Ebbeson, holding the ladder Maynard Brinnon, front row was Dick Sendall, Evan Young, Al Brown, John Anderson, John Stroyan, back row were, Merv Hunter and Terry Halsey. (Jim McGregor/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Matthew Williams, seen here competing at the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay in February of 2020, has been named one of two athletes of the year by Special Olympics Canada. (Courtesy Special Olympics Canada)
Velma MacAllister, coordinator of the Langley Christmas Bureau, sits behind a Plexi-glass barrier to check-in clients visiting the charity’s temporary location at Timms Community Centre at Langley City hall during the 2020 holiday season. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
Sept. 10, 2020 — In the photo is a W.L. McLeod student wearing a mask in a school bus, on his first day back-to-school. This year, due to COVID-19, students will have a different year than most. The President of B.C. Teachers’ Federation told Black Press Sept. 9, that she had a lot of mixed feeling about how ready the education system is for students to be coming back-to-school. Meanwhile, Libby Hart, Principal of W.L. Mcleod Elementary School in Vanderhoof said,” We know some of the families are still unsure, but most of our families have been great in connecting with us and talking to us.” Photos continued on Page 7. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Montreal Alouettes’ Michael Sam is set to make his pro football debut as he warms up before the first half of a CFL game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015. Sam became the first publicly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. He signed with the Montreal Alouettes after being released by St. Louis, but abruptly left after playing one game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Nurse Kath Olmstead prepares a shot as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity to COVID-19, and that it will have as many as many as 125 million doses available by the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hans Pennink
