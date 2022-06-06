An Saturday afternoon (June 18) event will raise funds for the Mark Warawa Legacy fund, which aims to support environmental initiatives by local non-profits groups in the name of the late MP. (Langley Advance Times)

Fundraiser set for Mark Warawa Legacy Fund

Will honour memory of late Langley – Aldergrove MP with grants for charitable environmental work

Organizers are hoping to give the Mark Warawa Legacy Fund a boost on Saturday, June 18, at an afternoon fundraiser.

First announced in 2020, the fund aims to provide grants to grassroots charitable organizations focused on environmental stewardship and sustainability.

Diane Warawa said the family endorses the initiative in the name of her late husband, who was M.P. for Langley-Aldergrove.

“We think it’s quite an honour,” Diane told the Langley Advance Times.

Mark was known as an environmental advocate, who founded the Environmental Hero Awards, a community program that recognized people and organizations for their environmental stewardship.

He also served as parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of the Environment and Chair of the Standing Committee on the Environment.

“That’s the kind of man he was,” Diane recalled. “Kind and giving, with a servant’s heart.”

“Mark loved beautiful Langley and not only talked about, but promoted it whenever he could,” Diane said. “Our family is grateful that through the Mark Warawa Legacy Fund, not only his name will be remembered, but his passion for a cleaner and healthier environment for generations to come.”

Tickets to the “Mark Warawa Legacy Fund Fundraiser” can be purchased at eventbrite.ca.

It will be held at the new Adrian’s at the Airport lounge on the second floor, starting at 2 p.m.

As well, donations to the Mark Warawa Legacy Fund can be made online at canadahelps.org or by cheque mailed to First West Foundation (6470 201 Street, Langley, BC V2Y 2X4). Donations of $10 or more will receive a charitable tax receipt.

