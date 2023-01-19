Furr-ever homes: CARES Cat Shelter hosts annual adoptathon for kittens and adult cats

Clive Ellis is on the board of CARES and was at the adoptathon last year. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) in Langley is hosting its annual adoptathon event on Friday, Feb. 4, providing an opportunity for members of the community to adopt kittens and adult cats from the shelter.

The event will take place at the Petsmart store on Langley Bypass, with hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and about 20 kittens are expected to be available for adoption.

According to Clive Ellis, the organizer of the event, the economy and COVID have had a significant impact on the ability and willingness of people to keep their pets.

“Covid and the worsening economy have had an impact on people’s ability or willingness to maintain their pets at home. It is primarily due to cost of food, vet care etc. At the shelter, we try to keep an open door policy for new intakes, but space is becoming more and more limited, and the hope is that we can adopt as many of our kitty family as possible,” said Ellis.

The event aims to provide maximum exposure for the cats and kittens in the hopes of finding them forever homes.

Ellis emphasized the importance of finding homes for adult cats as well as kittens.

“It is vitally important to have our ‘guests’ moved into forever homes… generally kitties are more appealing to those people looking to adopt, but the adult cats are invariably just as loving and gentle, and we need to display those to the public at our events as much as possible,” he said.

CARES will be offering various promotions during the event such as coupons to assist with food costs, and will have a team of excellent volunteers on hand to handle adoptions, answer questions, and provide advice.

The shelter encourages members of the community to visit their website at carescatshelter.com or call them at 604 532 5632 to find out about volunteering opportunities or how to make a tax-deductible donation.

“The need for these Adoptathons is crucial…. cats find themselves abandoned for a variety of reasons, and it is so important that they find new homes in a loving environment. The alternative is heartbreaking,” Ellis said.

“[The event] is all about the cats. The challenge for us grows all too quickly. Any help that you can give us will be more than welcome by everyone, those two-legged and also four-legged members of our family,” Ellis concluded.

Adoptathon initiative by Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) cat shelter led to 17 cats getting adopted last year. The local shelter is seeing rising pet surrender rates this summer. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

