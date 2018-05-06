PHOTOS: Gala brings end of life rooms and equipment to Langley hospital

Pleas from a sick young boy’s family, a dying patient’s story as told by Langley Memorial Hospital’s site medical director, and a number of big surprise donations helped motivate attendees to give more and ultimately pushed up the amount raised at Saturday night’s Denim & Diamonds Gala.

The 26th annual charity fundraiser for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation engaged a sold-out crowd of 350 people.

“We’re raising money tonight for our hospital and for much needed equipment to help our citizens stay healthy,” said Vivian Smith, the foundation’s executive director.

In keeping with tradition, the event received some “generous donations” that will benefit the hospital and ultimately the community as a whole, said Deanna Horn, chair of the hospital foundation’s board of directors.

“Look at the success of it,” Horn said, looking around the decked out Vegas-themed ballroom at Cascades Casino as the evening began to wind down.

“It’s been a fabulous evening… obviously the community likes the event,” she added, noting it sold out weeks ahead.

But for her, calling it a success is about so much more than just people buying a ticket and attending the gala.

For her, it is about the generosity of the guests throughout the night – those who gave so much more at every turn, Horn said.

• Click here to see more photos from the event

There isn’t a tally available just yet, but she and event organizers are shooting to surpass last year’s haul of more than half a million dollars.

It’s still unknown what the trip to Las Vegas raffle or the silent auction raised for the cause

Topping last year’s fundraising achievements would be a feat, but it could very well happen thanks to the kindness of so many Langley people, Horn said.

A new wine pull fundraiser the night of the gala, for instance, helped raise $5,000 towards the foundation.

There were also six items in the live auction, and those alone raised more than $43,500.

Plus, Smith noted that much of this year’s dollars are earmarked primarily towards the purchase a wide variety of equipment, some of which was on display at the gala.

Turns out there was more than $150,000 announced through surprise donations, as well as purchases of “much needed” equipment from a Hallway of Care area set up at the gala.

Guests, like Ted and Janis Carlson, Paul Coltura, and Doug Simpson, purchased pieces of equipment – from all areas of the hospital – that were on display at tables in the room where people to see, touch, and buy one or more pieces.

And one of the more significant contributions specific to equipment was presented by Doug Hawley of The Redwoods Golf Course and a 20-year-old foundation.

He and two friends conceived of the idea of hosting the Drive for the Cure golf tournament, and have raised more than $2 million in the past two decades earmarked specifically for cancer.

It’s enabled the foundation to help area hospitals and to buy a lot new equipment that is directly related to providing care for people living with cancer.

This year, they donated $100,000 from Drive for the Cure, the money is earmarked for a Complete Blood Count Analyzer.

Hawley said his group is also hoping to raise even more this year through a new event called Feast on the Fairway, where he’s inviting 700-plus of his close friends to a long-table dinner at the golf course on July 22.

“It’s just marvelous,” Horn said of the event and generosity.

“It helps our hospital, and our hospital can provide better care for our people… It’s a win–win,” she said, pointing to another $100,000 donation that was received from Ron and Maria Martini.

The Martini family contributed the coin towards the r designation and redecorating of four rooms in the hospital to what are being called end of life rooms.

With a coat of paint, lighting, and the addition of comfort features to help make these spaces more home-like environment, the rooms will be scattered throughout the hospital and are intended to keep a vulnerable family close together in the final days of the patient’s life.

It’s all about bringing “better care when it’s needed most,” said the hospital’s executive director Jason Cook.

• This and much more detailed coverage of theDenim & Diamonds gala to follow, here at langleyadvance.com