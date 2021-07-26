Gateway of Hope gathering up new school supplies

Annual supply drive will provide packages for about 900 children this year

Families have until Aug. 20, 2021, to register if they need school supplies for their children. (Gateway of Hope poster)

The Gateway of Hope is reaching out to those who need school supplies and those who are able to donate new school supplies for the annual school supply drive.

“We just to give them a good head start,” said Andrea Voss, Gateway’s family services co-ordinator.

Registration is open for people needing help to kit out the kids for back to school.

To register a child to receive a school supplies kit you must:

– Be the parent or guardian of child

– Supply two pieces of ID (for adult)

Gateway provides various ways for people to register their kids, so they can use the method with which they feel most comfortable. Parents or guardians can register by calling 604-514-7375 or in person, at 5787 Langley Bypass. It can be done through the website. People can also email at andreav@gatewayofhope.ca. The deadline to register is Aug. 20.

“We’re doing the same thing we did last year. We’re going to be delivering all the school supplies to the homes directly,” she said.

The supplies are provided to students attending schools in Langley, and are sorted and distributed based on the age of the recipient. Voss explained that there are school supply campaigns in neighbouring communities to help those students.

Donors can either buy supplies from the list from the shelter or contribute money which is then used to buy the supplies that were not donated.

The supply drive accepts new pencils, highlighters, blue and red pens, white erasers, pencil sharpeners, glue sticks, 30 centimetre rulers, scissors, crayons, pencil crayons, markers, lined paper, pencil boxes or cases, geometry kits, Hilroy notebooks, duotangs, and backpacks.

She has been involved with the school supply drive since before the Gateway of Hope was opened and has seen a steady increase in need over several years.

“I’ve seen probably a 12 per cent increase each year,” Voss said.

The program provided back to school bundles for about 700 children last year and organizers aniticipate the need will grow this year to about 900 kits.

“We still have families that are recovering from being laid off from COVID,” said Voss.

The public can drop of new school supplies to the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The program has partnered with some local churches to help make the program possible. The deadline to donate is Friday, Aug. 13.

“How great it is to go to school with new stuff,” Voss commented.

