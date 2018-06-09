Gathering focuses on getting Langley seniors signed up for MedWatch

One of the presentations at the library’s recent seniors appreciation day was sharing information about the new MedWatch program. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Getting vital medical information into the hands of emergency responders and physicians as quickly as possible was a key message shared with about three dozen Langley seniors this week.

During a seniors appreciation day at Muriel Arnason Library Thursday, the afternoon was spent sharing interesting and imperative information with Langley’s mature population.

Around 30 seniors attended the event, and enjoyed a variety of activities including speakers, a display of new large print books, gift certificate draws, information on services for Langley seniors, and refreshments., boasted Dr. Sarwan Singh Randhawa, the community librarian supervisor.

“Seniors are the most respected age group in the community, and it is a very special day when we celebrate the hard work of our community builders,” he said of the event.

Township Councillor Petrina Arnason was among those who spoke, talking about Fraser Valley Regional Library’s newly launched Centre for Equitable Library Access (CELA) effort.

It offers library members with print disabilities access to a large collection of items in accessible formats, including DAISY books, print braille, electronic braille, as well as DAISY and e-text newspapers and magazines.

But one of the more popular parts of the celebration was a presentation about the Langley-based MedWatch program.

This initiative, not aimed exclusively at seniors but all adults, was developed by the Langley Division of Family Practice (LDFP).

Partnering with Langley physicians, hospital emergency department, emergency responders, senior living residences, and a few other organizations, LDFP is implementing this community-wide health care emergency MedWatch program for all of Langley, LDFP’s Barb Stack explained to the crowd.

First responders often find it challenging to access medical information to assess and treat the patient most appropriately, elaborated MedWatch consultant Jason Hodge.

The MedWatch Program is designed to address some of those challenges on an emergency scene, as well as with treatment once patients arrive in hospital, he said.

Encouraging everyone in attendance to register for the program, the duo explained how this initiative was developed out of the need to get vital medical information and health care wishes alike out to care providers in cases of emergency.

But it goes beyond just sharing that information, Stack said.

In addition to making vital information available for first responders, MedWatch encourages people to make their decision makers known, to make their health care wishes known, and to put all vital documents together in one place for easy and quick access.

“Library staff did a fantastic job in making the event informative, interactive, and entertaining,” Singh said, calling the annual seniors appreciation day “a big success.”

