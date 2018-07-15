VIDEO: Geocaching attracted adventure seekers to new Langley City event

Dozens of teams came out to discover a mix of art and nature during a new treasure hunt.

A couple dozen families came out this weekend for the inaugural Langley Family Treasure Hunt.

The joint venture between the City of Langley, Langley Pos-Abilities, and the Brookswood Seniors Centre took adventure seekers on a bit of an art tour and nature hike in the downtown core Sunday afternoon.

Rule one – on one of the hottest days of the year, thus far – was to stay hydrated.

Rule two was to return any markers or clues back to their spot for other treasure seekers.

And rule three – just like number one – keep well hydrated. This message was reiterated several times over, including when volunteers handed up bottled water as people exited City hall to embark on their journey.

“You have to walk a few blocks,” explained Lydia Francescutti, a participant from the seniors centre who mapped out the treasure hunt.

The hunt featured virtual and literal geocaching activities.

“We thought we’d break it up into two kinds,” Francescutti said. “One an art tour, so people can get to know some of the art in the City of Langley. The second part, a park tour, so they get to know a park they might not normally visit.”

Francescutti first took up geo-caching about four years ago, when her sister needed someone who could climb the occasional tree or fend off the infrequent snake during her hunts.

“I just go along for the ride,” Francescutti said. But her experience was invaluable when Langley Pos-Abilities chair Zosia Ettenberg started pondering the creation of a family treasure hunt, and needed someone to design the course.

Ettenberg said her idea was to host something friendly for all family members, regardless of age and physical ability.

But thanks to Francescutti “it’s also maybe about getting people interested in the world of geocaching, which is kind of fun. It’s a nice multi-generational thing to do.”

Being the first time, organizers never knew what to expect in the way of attendance. But early in on the day, Ettenberg was elated with the turn out, noting there 15 families/teams of four or more people who registered in the first 15 minutes of the event, with more walking through the door.

“If it works out really well, who knows, we’ll do it again. It’s the first time and it’s really exciting,” she said.

“People are enjoying it. They’re laughing, and they’re having fun. That’s the important thing.”