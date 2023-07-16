Get the last laugh at Langley stand-up comedy battle

Brogan’s Diner will host Last Laffs first comedy roast on July 22

Local comedians will compete on stage at Brogan’s Diner with organizers of Last Laffs Alex Svarez and Brad Lee (left) on Saturday, July 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Comedy aficionados and entertainment seekers alike are invited to watch Langley’s first comedy battle.

BC Last Laffs Comedy is coming to Brogan’s Diner in Langley to present a Comedy Roast Battle on Saturday, July 22.

Talented comedians from the local comedy scene will take the stage to engage in an epic battle of humorous insults and clever comebacks. Participating comedians have a chance to win a prize.

Alex Svarez and Brad Lee, event organizers, will start the night off with an exhibition roast battle.

“This event is an opportunity to witness Langley’s top (and bottom) comedians unleash their comedic prowess,” Svarez said.

Brogan’s Diner was picked for its perfect backdrop of colours and stage set up in a cozy atmosphere as guests enjoy diner classics and beverages.

“The Comedy Roast Battle is a unique showcase of comedic talent, and we can’t wait to provide a memorable night of laughter and entertainment for our community,” he said.

Last Laffs poster for its Comedy Roast Battle at Brogan’s Diner on Saturday, July 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Doors open at 8 and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Brogan’s Diner is located at 20555 56th Ave.

The event posting noted that this stand-up comedy may contain mature themes and language.

“This highly anticipated event promises an evening filled with sharp wit, comedic banter, and non-stop laughter that Langley won’t soon forget,” Svarez said.

Tickets can be booked for $10 each online at eventbrite.com. Booking early is encouraged to secure a seat.

The match ups for the event are as follows:

– Brad Lee vs Alex Svarez (exhibition)

– Travis Arthur vs Nathan Mercer

– Jessica Pigeau vs Parvin Sohal

– Brody Shale vs Matthew Snow-Ross

– Harvey Sidhu vs Josh Roymn

Updates for Last Laffs next events can be found at linktr.ee/lastlaffcomedy.

