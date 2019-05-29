‘Get to know your neighbours’ and have RCMP register your bike

Aldergrove’s first-ever Block Party this Saturday

Residents young and old are invited to take part in Aldergrove’s first annual Community Block Party on Saturday, June 1, presented by the Royal Canadian Legion’s local branch.

Starting at 1 p.m, the community will converge at 26607 Fraser Hwy. to participate in no-cost family fun and children’s activities that boasts many sugary prizes.

Three stages will liven up the event, offering round-the-clock performances from local bands and dance troupes, said legion member and volunteer Jodi Mangat.

“It’s all about getting families to know each other – for locals to get to know their neighbours,” she said.

A group of nearly 20 legion members formed a committee to execute the first-of-its-kind event.

Dozens of local organizations will set up booths for residents to learn more about programs offered in the community.

Langley RCMP is going to be on hand with a display and free Garage 529 bike registration for locals to locate their bikes should they ever get stolen.

“Simply bring your bicycle down and they will photograph it and log it at no charge,” said a Langley RCMP spokesperon.

Locals are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Aldergrove Food Bank.

“We’ll have a lot going on,” Mangat said.

After 5 p.m, residents will be able to feast on a pig roast or chicken dinner – a $15 cost per adult, $10 for those ages six to 14. Younger children eat free.

Mangat says support the committee has received from local businesses who have stepped up to sponsor the event is “heartwarming.”

‘Get to know your neighbours’ and have RCMP register your bike

