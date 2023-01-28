Getting rid of rats and mice? Some expert advice could help

Bill Rough is the owner of Langley-based Advance Pest Control. He has been in the industry for 11 years. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

In this multi-story series, the Advance Times shines a light on an issue of growing concern in Langley – its increasingly visible rat population. Please check out this and other related articles in this RATS: Friends or Foe series.

As the community deals with the rising population of rats and rodents, Langley Advance Times reached out to Fraser Health experts to bring some tips for people living in the ‘10th rattiest city’ in B.C.

Inderjeet Gill, manager of environmental health services for Fraser Health, recommended taking preventive measures to stop the population from growing.

Some solutions he suggested include:

1. Pest-proofing compost bins

2. Pest-proofing commercial and residential buildings

3. Keeping swimming pools and backyard hot tubs covered

4. Picking up fruits fallen from the trees as soon as possible

5. Hiring a certified pest control officer when things get out of control

6. Looking for alternatives to rodenticides and rat poisons

7. Follow good composting practices for rodent control – using lime, rotating compost, and taking care of food scraps

8. Removing pet food right after feeding and not leaving it outside overnight

9. Trimming branches of trees or shrubs to prevent access to roofs or balconies

Another way to get rid of rats or mice is by using traps.

According to the Township of Langley animal and pest control page, people can bait rodents with dried fruit, peanut butter mixed with oats, or cheese. Traps should be set at right angles (90 degrees) to the walls where the rodents are known to travel, with the bait side of the trap toward the wall.

For more information, people can visit https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/getting-rid-rodents-rats-and-mice

