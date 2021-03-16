Gibbles, a three-legged Aldergrove resident, makes full recovery

Happy Herd Animal Sanctuary helped goat after series of injuries led to amputation

Gibbles the goat, a resident at the Happy Herd Animal Sanctuary in Aldergrove, is living life after having one leg amputated. He’s bringing hope to volunteer, Mari, who just had hip surgery. (Special to The Star)

Gibbles the goat is one of Happy Herd Animal Sanctuary’s latest residents making headlines after a successful surgery left him with only three legs.

At three-and-a-half years old, the goat came to the Aldergrove rescue farm with hobbled walk thanks to a dislocated hip – lending inspiration to his name.

After arthritis in his shoulder and an injury sustained when playing with playing with a young lamb – Gibbles was headbutted, which broke his humerus – the future wasn’t looking good.

Co-founder Diane Marsh said the most prominent option on the table was to euthanize Gibbles, but they thankfully opted for a surgery instead.

“He’s bucking and playing after the surgery,” Marsh told The Aldergrove Star. “He’s hopping around and doing well.”

Gibbles has even given inspiration to volunteers, including Mari, who is on crutches after a hip surgery.

The four-acre volunteer-run farm has more than 70 animals and provides what they call a “loving and forever home for farm animals.”

More can be found on the sanctuary at www.happyherd.org.

