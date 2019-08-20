Giddy Up – annual Mustang car show comes to Langley

The Mustang has been on the market for 55 years, and owners gather to celebrate the iconic Ford.

The Greater Vancouver Mustang Association Mustang Round-Up returns to Langley for its 36th annual show on Aug. 25. (Langley Advance Times files)

It’s a bit of a birthday party on Sunday, Aug. 25 at the George Preston Recreation Centre.

The Mustang is turning 55 this year and owners of the iconic vehicles, alongw with other Ford vehicles, are gathering for one of the biggest annual Mustang shows in the Pacific Northwest.

“It’s hard to believe out beloved Mustang is 55 years old this year,” said Heidi Hunchak, publicity director with the Greater Vancouver Mustang Association (GVMA).

Organizes promise there will be vehicles to interest any spectator at the 36th annual Mustang Round-Up.

“The Round-Up includes cars from every generation, plus modified mustangs, limited edition models, and exceptional show cars – in short, there’s something for every mustang lover,” she noted. “And, other Ford vehicles join the fun too, so Round-Up is an opportunity to see many rare or unusual cars.”

The association has held the event for the past several years in Langley.

“We’ve had Round-Up at George Preston since 2015, and it’s a great location – central, easy to find whether you are local or from out-of-town. There is both sun and shade. The paved parking lot – versus gravel or grass. [That] is an important factor to consider when bringing an old, ‘precious’ car. It’s also a more enclosed area than, for example a main street, so easier to ensure visitors respect cars that have ‘Don’t touch’ or similar signs on them.”

The show has traditionally been held on the third Sunday of August but was moved to the fourth Sunday because of congestion – too many other shows taking place at the same time.

“There are several shows on middle of August, with fewer towards the end of the month. Many GVMA members and friends have expressed interest in attending both our show and events the previous weekend, so this way they don’t have to choose,” Hunchak explained.

The gates open at 8:30 a.m. for registration which costs $20 per car.

Spectators are welcome to start showing up as early as 10 a.m. The show runs until 3 p.m.

“We generally have about 200 cars, with at least half being driver and passenger, plus vendors and spectators, so at least 500 people,” she said.

The show has attracted participants from as far away as Dawson Creek, Portland and Calgary.

“We often get many from the Sea-Tac area, as well as Hope, the Okanagan, and Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast,” Hunchak said.

The vehicle owners and spectators keep returning year after year.

“Being [a] volunteer-run [show], many people are impressed how smoothly it goes,” she said. “It is, like many annual shows, a wonderful chance to catch up with old friends, which many people comment on. There are always some unusual cars that show up out of the blue, that no-one anticipated seeing but are so glad they did. In recent years we’ve tried to simplify the ballotting and ensure award presentations are efficient use of time, that, too, has gone over well.

The show is a unique opportunity to see how a particular model has evolved over more than five decades.

“There will be many 2019 Bullitts, and plus several 2001s, 2008/9s, and a few exceptional recreationals,” she said. “We anticipate a group of well-preserved SVOs [Special Vehicle Operations – special Mustang models], which were only produced 1984 to 1986. One GVMA member recently purchased a 1965 Mustang in Rangoon Red, which is quite rare, and we expect it to be present.”