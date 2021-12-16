Gift wrappers helping Langley kids

Mackenzie Gaytmenn is one of the volunteers helping wrap gifts at Willowbrook Shopping Centre this Christmas. All proceeds go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Willowbrook Shopping Centre is back with charity gift wrapping.

This holiday season, they’re partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley, a community service agency providing support and mentorship to local youth.

Volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters are present in the mall until Dec. 24 to provide holiday shoppers gift-wrapping services, said Roslyn Henderson, executive director of the Langley-based organization.

Approximately 20 volunteers help daily.

All proceeds from the efforts will go to the charity.

Other organizations involved in this project in past have raised around $9,000. Henderson hopes to meet the same goal.

“It’s been a huge community support for our agency as volunteers spend part of their day to help us achieve our goals,” said Henderson.

The price for gift wraps depends on the size of the parcel. For small boxes, shoppers are asked for $2, and for bigger ones, it is $12, but people can go above that.

“The funds will go directly to our mentoring programs for the Langley communities. It is to help children and youth facing adversity by connecting them with a mentor in their life,” Henderson explained.

The agency forms mentoring connections that have a positive impact on the lives of young people.

“Through training and professional assistance, [Bigs] support growth, share power, and extend a helping hand,” Henderson elaborated.

The charity wrapping is taking place while keeping in mind all the safety and COVID-related precautions. All the volunteers helping out are fully vaccinated, and regular vaccination passport checks are done by the Big Brothers Big Sisters staff.

The gift wrap centre is called Santa’s Workshop and is located near the Sunglass Hut in the mall.

