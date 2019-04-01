Clive Ellis and Donna Healey-Ogden of CARES with Carys and Piper Murdock.

Girls offer birthday gifts to Langley cat shelter

The White Rock girls helped support CARES in lieu of receiving gifts

A pair of twin sisters from White Rock chose to help out a Langley cat rescue group rather than get presents for their most recent birthday.

Piper and Carys Murdock turned 10 late last year.

With plenty of gifts from family, the girls asked that friends coming to their party instead bring a donation for the CARES cat shelter, located in Langley.

They raised $185 for the shelter, said Clive Ellis, spokesperson for CARES.

In late March, Piper and Carys came out to CARES for a brief tour of the shelter and to pass along their donation.

Ellis said they have already decided that their 11th birthday contributions will also go to CARES.

The CARES shelter in Milner is a no-kill shelter that hosts unwanted cats and works to find them suitable homes.

Right now, the shelter is providing grants to support spaying and neutering cats for low-income families. The $20,000 in funding came from PetSmart Charities of Canada.

