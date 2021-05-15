Giving everlasting thanks to devoted Langley volunteers

Quilts given to two women who donate more than 30+ years each to Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

Langley Quilters Guild helped honour two long-time members of the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, including Alma McKone with “beautiful quilts” to express appreciation for their years of service to the non-profit. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Two long-time volunteers with the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary were each given quilts as a symbol of appreciation recently.

Pat Walker and Alma McKone have been devoted volunteers for decades with the non-profit auxiliary that raises money for the local hospital, explained president Wanda Williams.

The gifts, made and presented by the Langley Quilters Guild, were to “honour their years of service,” Williams said.

Specifically, Walker was thanked for dedicating more than 35 years as a volunteer in the hospital gift shop.

And McKone was lauded for volunteering as a patient visitor, as well as receptionist at the hospital information desk for 30 years.

Their years of service also recently earned them a lifetime membership to the auxiliary, Williams said, noting the milestone contributions were further recognized during the auxiliary’s recent annual general meeting.

Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has been serving this community for almost 75 years, dependent totally on volunteers.

