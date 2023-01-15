Giving Hearts Gala: Langley community comes together to support spiritual space renovation at Langley Memorial Hospital

The Giving Hearts Gala, an annual event celebrating philanthropy within the South Asian community, will take place at Langley’s Coast Hotel and Convention Centre on Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s event will raise funds to renew the spiritual space at Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH), a place where patients, their loved ones, and healthcare workers can find solace in times of crisis.

The spiritual space at LMH has served visitors and patients for 50 years, but has become worn, out-of-date, and in need of a renovation. With a full renovation, the space will provide a contemporary and serene environment for privacy and healing of the heart, mind, and spirit.

Heather Scott, executive director of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, said the renewed space can give people a sanctuary to collect their thoughts, meditate, pray, or merely sit in silence to find the grounding they need.

“When our family members or friends are in the hospital, the worry and uncertainty can become overwhelming,” Scott added.

Since 2019, Giving Hearts gala guests have raised $565,000 for advances that make an impact on the lives of Langley residents every day, including $200,000 to help fund the Martini Family Emergency Centre and MRI Suite; $150,000 for wheelchairs and walkers to aid patient mobility and another $215,000 to fund lifesaving care for vulnerable newborns through a new Giraffe Carestation for Langley’s Maternity unit.

The Giving Hearts Gala is not only a celebration of the South Asian community’s commitment to supporting LMH’s current needs but also a recognition that philanthropy continues to grow when the next generation of families, professionals, individuals, and businesspeople are motivated to build a thriving and generous community that will flourish in the future.

“We are proud of the young South Asian businesses and professionals who are getting involved with the Giving Hearts Gala,” said Balraj Mann, a longtime business owner and co-chair of the gala with Manjit Gill, an award-winning philanthropist and community activist.

The event will feature a South Asian fusion dinner, an online raffle, live and silent auctions, performances by the Royal Academy of Punjab’s Bhangra Dance team, an energetic round of Dhol, and the soothing sounds of master sitarist Anju Bedi.

This year’s guest speaker is retired Corporal Baltej Singh Dhillon, the first Sikh to wear a turban as a part of the official Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) uniform after he successfully challenged the official dress code on religious grounds.

Corporal Dhillon will share how the values and lessons embedded in Sikhism can help energize and empower the community to participate in community building and philanthropy.

Ticket prices for the Giving Hearts Gala:

Table of eight for $2,000 and individual tickets for $250 each are available before Sunday, Jan. 22; after Jan. 22, they’re available for $2,200 and $275 respectively. Those who want to buy tickets can visit www.lmhfoundation.com/givinghearts.

A few sponsorship spots are also available. Those interested can contact Sheila.Reimer@lmhfoundation.com for more information.

