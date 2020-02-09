Giving Hearts Gala returns for second year on Feb. 29 to help Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation

Coast Hotel ballroom at Cascades Casino to be transformed with South Asian-inspired decor

Manjit and Darcy Gill matched the amount raised at the first ever Giving Hearts Gala, bringing the grand total for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation to more than $200,000. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is readying for the second annual Giving Hearts Gala, after the inaugural event raised more than $200,000.

Last year’s funds went towards Emergency Response, a campaign held to build a new Emergency Department and MRI Suite at Langley Memorial Hospital.

This year, the gala will be held at the Coast Hotel ballroom at Cascades Casino on Feb. 29 at 6 p.m. – the theme is mobility with funds going towards the purchase of new specialized wheelchairs and other mobility-enabling equipment.

Organizers expect to welcome up to 350 guests who will be guests treated to a South Asian-inspired dinner (equipped with cultural decor), live entertainment, inspiring messages and the chance to win big in the raffle.

Manjit Gill, founder and gala committee member, said the whole process of putting the gala together is a rewarding opportunity.

“This gala is an opportunity to help Langley Memorial Hospital get the funds it requires to meet the urgent care needs of the community,” she explained. “To see everyone enjoying themselves and to take an active role in helping to buy new medical equipment for Langley Memorial is a rewarding experience. It’s an honour to be involved and I look forward to an unforgettable night.”

Gill added that people can donate money for a wheelchair that can honour of a loved one or be made out to their memory with a sticker that will be placed on the chair with their name.

Guest speaker Harjinder Thind of Red FM and and emcee Kamal Sharma will be taking the podium to inspire and entertain.

A unique Indian marketplace will provide guests an opportunity to connect with, and purchase products and services from, local South Asian entrepreneurs.

Over 100 silent auction items are expected, featuring delights of everything from art to jewelry, to sports and entertainment, to fine dining.

There will also be a chance to win big in the raffle, including a trip for two to any WestJet destination.

Gill said she does not know what the future holds for the Giving Hearts Gala, as there are multiple fundraisers already in place for the hospital foundation; she hopes a fundraiser in some capacity will continue on into the future.

Tickets are on sale now. Tables of eight are for $2,000 and individual tickets are $250 each, available at www.lmhfoundation.com/givinghearts.

