Global challenge comes to Langley

Fraser River Discovery Centre (FRDC) offers multiple environmental workshops throughout the year. Last year many Langley residents joined the centre’s ‘walk in the nature’ workshop. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A global bio blitz, a challenge to identify living species within an area, is trending, and it is about to reach Langley.

Brae Island Regional Park will become an exploratory lab for members of the public and scientists on April 30 as Fraser River Discovery Centre (FRDC) is set to host its next workshop – part of this year’s City Nature Challenge.

The challenge involves multiple cities worldwide competing to see who can observe nature over a four-day period. Every observation will help scientists globally learn more about biodiversity, said Stephen Bruyneel, FRDC’s director of external relations and development.

“And to be able to do it at the beautiful Brae Island Regional Park is a bonus,” he added.

The activity will start at 12:30 p.m. at Brae Island Regional Park, 9451 Glover Road and is open to only those who pre-register at

https://fraserriverdiscovery.org/city-nature-challenge/.

All participants will have access to FRSC staff members who would guide and educate them on wildlife in the park.

“They [participants] will then be shown how to submit their observations so they can become part of the competition and scientific database.”

People joining the event are advised to meet their FRDC guide near the public restrooms before heading for the three-kilometre walk.

COVID-19 Safety protocols will be in place, including the requirement for all participants over the age of 5 to wear a mask.

River Basin Days is a series of outdoor public programs geared towards families that takes place on the second Saturday of every month at rotating locations around the Fraser River Basin.

FRDC staff guide the public, experiments, and lead art projects to share information about the biodiversity of the Fraser.

The tickets to the event range between $3 to $6 depending on the participant’s age. Kids under 2 get free access. The registration also includes one free admission to the Fraser River Discovery Centre located at 788 Quayside Dr, New Westminster.

For more information, people can visit fraserriverdiscovery.org.

.

BC ParksClimate changeEnvironmentLangleyNature