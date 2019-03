Township of Langley will celebrate Earth Hour with its first glow-in-the-dark swim in Aldergrove.

The Township of Langley will celebrate Earth Hour with a glow-in-the-dark swim at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre. (Dan Ferguson photo)

The Township of Langley is celebrating Earth Hour with a glow-in-the-dark swim experience at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC).

Nicole Longhi, the recreation supervisor for the ACCUC, said the themed event is the first of its kind.

“We will be providing glow sticks, light-up toys and orchestrate glowing games after the overhead lights go out at 8:30 p.m.,” Longhi explained.

The event is a part of a larger initiative – first sparked by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2007 – where families and businesses are encouraged to turn off non-essential lights for one hour on a specific day nearing the end of March.

“It’s in partnership with our sustainability programming and engineering department so the event is two-fold: there will be education as well as the experience,“ Longhi elaborated.

The swim will raise awareness and promote energy conservation for event-goers young and old.

RELATED: Aldergrove Credit Union community pool to close for maintenance reasons

Township facilities will also join the fight against climate change by turning off non-essential lights and electronics in select facilities between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Those interested can bring their swimsuits to ACUCC on Saturday, March 30 from 8:30 pm to 9:30 p.m. and take a dip in the dark.

“We’ve also ensured there will be enough visibility while swimming and we have underwater lights in the pool,” Longhi said.

No registration is required. Regular admission rates will apply.