Charles “Chuck” Durrett, an American architect and author who is credited with coining the term “co-housing” gave a talk in Langley on Sunday through Compass Cohousing. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

‘Godfather’ of co-housing makes a stop in Langley

Architect and author Charles Durrett spoke about the community concept on Sunday

Charles “Chuck” Durrett, an American architect and author credited with coining the term “co-housing,” gave a talk on the future of sustainable living in Langley on Sunday.

Durrett spoke to an audience at West Langley Hall (9400 208th St), an event sponsored by Compass Cohousing.

“Imagine 40 strangers getting together in a custom made neighbourhood,” he told the Langley Advance Times, pointing at a slide presentation with smiling people pictured sitting around a table and talking.

“Where the issues of the day are what to do instead of worrying about the millions it is worth,” he continued.

Co-housing is described as a type of community composed of small private homes with full kitchens, supplemented by extensive common facilities – owned and managed by the residents themselves.

READ MORE: Petition call for Langley lot to become park, not cohousing

Durrett is a major advocate for senior cohousing, and spoke to a crowd about plans for Langley’s own cohousing project.

He has authored the books The Senior Cohousing Handbook: A Community Approach to Independent Living, Cohousing: A Contemporary Approach to Housing Ourselves, and Creating Cohousing: Building Sustainable Communities.

Durrett is based in Nevada City, Calif, where he runs McCamant and Durrett Architects, a firm that focuses on cohousing.

Langley’s Compass Cohosuing group has proposed the concept for 203rd Street and 66th Avenue, which former owner Cassandra Janzen says was promised by the Township of Langley to be designated as a park.

