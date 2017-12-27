Golden Ears Park. (Contributed)

Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

Golden Ears Provincial Park is closed to traffic and campers because of icy road conditions.

Operations manager Stewart Burgess Tweeted the closure on Dec. 19 and the park has yet to reopen.

“Just the usual,” said Annette Pederson, administrative assistant with Alouette Park Management Ltd., the company that takes care of the provincial park, the busiest one in B.C. woth more than 600,000 visitors a year.

“It’s snowing like crazy and it’s slippery and dangerous,” Pederson added.

“We’ve gone through winters where it hasn’t closed at all, which has been really surprising.”

Camping is year-round at the Gold Creek campgrounds in Golden Ears park, however there were no campers there at the start of the closure.

If there had been, they would have been escorted out.

Pederson said the park will reopen when Mother Nature eases up.

“Some days it looks like it’s going to be [opened], but if the ice doesn’t melt, we can’t have people sliding around on sheets of ice,” she said.

A couple of years back, the park didn’t open again until the beginning of April.

“It was just amazing because when we actually opened up the campgrounds, there was still snow in the campgrounds that year,” said Pederson.

Burgess will be updating the Twitter account @AlouetteParks when the park re-opens.

UPDATED: Young sisters identified as victims of Christmas Day double homicide

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Trans-Canada Highway closed near Three Valley Gap

A collision has closed Highway 1 and there is no detour available

