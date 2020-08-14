Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society is hosting its first fundraising golf tournament later this month, and they’re still looking for players to sign up. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Golfers and firefighters repair Langley Hospice roof after raccoon visit

Township fire crew’s charitable arm is hosting an inaugural golf tournament on Aug. 24

Raccoons, firefighters, golf, and hospice. Not four words normally spun together in a sentence.

But for some local emergency responders trying to better their community, they’re organizing a new golf tourney this month that will help repair raccoon damage to the hospice centre’s roof.

Whether an avid golfer or not, folks still have time to “Chip In & Raise the Roof” for the local charity, side by side with local firefighters.

Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society ( TLFCS ) is hosting a new, signature golf tournament on Monday, Aug. 24, at The Redwoods Golf Course.

RELATED: Langley firefighters charity takes a new direction during COVID-19 pandemic

Enthusiastically christened the “TLFCS Chip In,” the whole event is being organized to follow provincial COVID guidelines in a safe, fun way to raise money for the Langley Hospice Society (LHS), said TLFCS director Nick Short.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy themselves in the great outdoors, playing a round of golf, and supporting the local firefighters’ benevolent activities,” he elaborated.

Half the proceeds from the event will go towards the TLFCS for programming around the community, and the other half is earmarked as a donation to hospice.

That support will “Raise the Roof” for hospice, Short said, explaining how they recently faced an unexpected cost to repair the roof at their Supportive Program Centre after a raccoon moved in and damaged the building.

Firefighters are also hoping to use some of the money raised during the inaugural golf event to upgrade some “very outdated equipment,” needed to help hospice staff and residents, he noted.

“The TLFCS has been thinking for years about the opportunity to host their very own golf tournament and with the help and support of their friends at The Redwoods Golf Course ( 88th Avenue just east of 216th Street), 2020 is the year!” said Short.

“The aim of the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society is to benefit the citizens they protect as firefighters, through local charitable programs and to assist other charities with similar objectives that operate in the best interest of their community,” Short said.

While there are numerous fundraising and outreach efforts hosted throughout the year by TLFCS, the Mayor’s Gala is by far the largest.

Launched in 2018, the first gala event raised $856,000, most of which went toward the ER Response Campaign of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation ( a key charitable partner of the TLFCS ). In 2019 nearly $650,000 was earmarked for Langley Hospice Society.

RELATED – VIDEO: a jump in turnout for Mayor’s Charitable Gala fundraiser in Langley

“Faced with the inability to host our main fundraising event – the Township Mayor’s Gala – because of the new realities of COVID, we took the opportunity to launch an event we’d been hoping to have for a long time,” Short said.

“Together with the staff at Redwoods, our team have created a very unique and safe way to enjoy a day of strengthening our great community while having a fantastic time.”

There are still opportunities for players to join a foursome in the tourney. Information on everything from player registration and sponsorship opportunities, to learning about COVID rules or the need for silent auction donations can be found at www.TLFCSChipIn.com.

.

_______________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

_______________________________

charityfirefightersfundraiserGolfLangleyLangley Township

Seniors’ smiles made ‘supercar’ parade through Langley worth it

