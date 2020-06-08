Golfers to the rescue; how the operator of the Sources Langley food bank got some much-needed help

David Young (right) accepted a cheque from Frank Fourchalk, General Manager of West Coast Golf Group at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club on June 2 – from a safe distance. (special to Langley Advance Times)

Sources Foundation, operator of the Langley Sources Food Bank, was in trouble.

After the Foundation’s largest event, its annual April fundraising gala, had to be postponed due to the pandemic, the non-profit was looking at a major hole in its finances, said Bruce Hayne, president of Sources Foundation.

“The $390,000 raised through last year’s event allowed us to prevent homelessness for people at risk, stock our food banks with nutritious food, offer free counselling to young people and those in crisis, and much more,” Hayne said.

“Not being able to hold the Gala on time has affected our operations.”

Then, a group of golfers came to their rescue.

In May, Sources Foundation was selected as one of six B.C. charities to participate in a first-ever online live auction – Fighting COVID Together – organized and executed by Howard Blank, Able Auctions and others. Each charity was tasked with sourcing live auction packages and would keep 100 per cent of winnings.

West Cost Golf Group, which operates three golf courses including the Belmont in Langley, Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club in South Surrey and Swaneset Bay Resort in Pitt Meadows, was one of the first to support Sources Foundation’s bid.

Frank Fourchalk, general manager of West Coast Golf Group, said the company has been fortunate enough to safely adapt its golf operations and work procedures to allow it to remain open.

“The demand for golf has been high and that has allowed us to keep many of our employees working, while providing an outlet for individuals to get some much-needed physical activity in a safe and physical-distanced environment. It has also enabled us to not only continue, but increase our support, for an organization that we are very passionate about: Sources,” Fourchalk said.

“When we began reaching out to our supporters about this opportunity, West Coast Golf Group sent out a communication to their 14,000-golfer list to spread awareness of this unprecedented event, and in addition, donated a “Social Distancing Golf” package worth $8,750 to our live auction,” Hayne said.

This year would have also marked the 15th Anniversary of West Coast Golf Group’s annual Pro-Am Golf Tournament, an event that signals the official start of the golf season at Hazelmere.

“Our major suppliers and business partners including Sysco, Pepsico, Sleeman Breweries, Terralink Horticulture, Farmtek Services, Reliance/Intact Insurance and BBSPro answered the call, raising $12,500 for the Sources Foundation,” Fourchalk said. “We are proud to announce, especially in these incredibly difficult times, that our recent fundraising efforts for Sources now totals $36,250.”

Sources CEO David Young accepted the $12,500 cheque from Fourchalk at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club on Tuesday, June 2 – from a safe distance.

“This cheque is truly an unexpected and welcome surprise,” Young commented.

It will help ensure our essential social services continue to be available during this crisis; and will allow us to respond to new needs as they arise. Our sincere thanks to everyone at West Coast Golf Group for your continued generous support.”

Sources Foundation works with community to raise funds to support the essential social services delivered by Sources Community Resources Society (SOURCES), a community-based non-profit organization whose 40+ programs serve individuals and families of all ages and abilities throughout the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Northern British Columbia.

