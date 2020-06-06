Graduation 2020: Langley Fine Arts student celebrates amid social distancing

Emilie Colbourne submitted a photo of her daughter celebrating grad with her grandparents

Lily Colbourne, a recent class of 2020 Langley Fine Arts School graduate, was allowed to keep her cap and gown for one week to commemorate the occasion.

She used the opportunity to visit her grandparents and bring grad to them.

Mother Emilie shared a special moment with the Langley Advance Times, which the family felt summed up festivities and celebrations during graduation this year due to social distancing measures.

“Although we made the rounds to visit and take photos with our family and friends, it was this photo with my elderly parents, her Nana and Papa, that truly represented a poignant moment for all of us,” Emilie said.

READ MORE: Many local schools are finding ways to celebrate Grade 12 students

Due to COVID-19 precautions, many ceremonies have been cancelled while others are having students collect their diplomas in smaller groups.

