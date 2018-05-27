Grand Prix at Thunderbird show park sold out again

Last year was a really good year for the Grand Prix Gala fundraiser hosted by the Langley School District Foundation and Thunderbird Show Park, but this year will probably be even better.

Foundation executive director Susan Cairns said the event was sold out again, and there were more sponsors than last year, so she is confident the final tally will likely better the $60,000 total in 2017.

“It was more than sold out,” Cairns said, because some of the tables intended for eight people ended up accommodating more.

The 13th annual Grand Prix on Sunday at Thunderbird mixed international-level horse jumping with award-winning wine tasting, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, decadent desserts, prizes and a silent auction, with money raised going to help homeless and hungry students.

Cairns said about $15,000 has already been earmarked for the Food for Thought Campaign, and that was a conservative amount that will likely be increased once the final figures are in.

A foundation study has calculated as many as 3,000 Langley students come to school hungry every day.

The foundation, which is independent of the Langley School District, was established to support and provide programs not funded or fully funded by the provincial Ministry of Education.

