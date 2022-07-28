Grandma brings kids to Langley to escape Okanagan heat

Milo Zuriti and his cousins are visiting their grandmother in South Surrey from Okanagan to get some relief from rising temperature. That included a visit to the Willoughby spray park Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Milo Zuriti and his cousins are visiting their grandmother in South Surrey from Okanagan to get some relief from rising temperature. That included a visit to the Willoughby spray park Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Milo Zuriti and his cousins are visiting their grandmother in South Surrey from Okanagan to get some relief from rising temperature. That included a visit to the Willoughby spray park Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Milo Zuriti and his cousins are visiting their grandmother in South Surrey from Okanagan to get some relief from rising temperature. That included a visit to the Willoughby spray park Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Milo Zuriti and his cousins are visiting their grandmother in South Surrey from Okanagan to get some relief from rising temperature. That included a visit to the Willoughby spray park Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Milo Zuriti and his cousins are visiting their grandmother in South Surrey from Okanagan to get some relief from rising temperature. That included a visit to the Willoughby spray park Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Milo Zuriti and his cousins are visiting their grandmother in South Surrey from Okanagan to get some relief from rising temperature. That included a visit to the Willoughby spray park Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

A grandmom of three, Lenora Campbell was at the spray park at Langley Events Centre with her grandkids. She came from South Surrey, and though two of her grandkids – Alize Zurita and Milo Zurita – live in Okanagan, Campbell said she brought them to Langley so they could get some relief from the rising temperatures.

“Believe me it is much hotter there,” she said.

While daytime high temperatures in Okanagon currently range between 35° and 42° Celsius, it is about 28° C in Langley.

However, according to Environment Canada, most of the province is now under a heat alert, and a heat wave is anticipated to affect British Columbia for the entirety of this week.

At a time when people in almost all of British Columbia are dealing with scorching temperatures, Campbell said even slight relief for kids is good.

As per reports by Environment Canada, the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

The heat warning is in effect until Sunday, and a slow cooling trend is possible this weekend. The pattern change is expected early next week.

