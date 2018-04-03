Cancer survivor Kasey, 11 and older sister Kalyn, 13 will bring Children’s Hospital mascot “Sunny Bear” to the fundraiser for Children’s hospital on April 28.

Grateful family raises funds for BC Children’s Hospital

Aldergrove’s Bunville family holds annual fundraiser on Saturday, April 28

It has now been about seven years since Kasey Bunville’s leukemia has been in remission but her family continues to collect thousands of dollars for BC Children’s Hospital every year in gratitude for the care she received.

Casey was a mere two-year-old when the cancer diagnosis was made, but monthly rounds of chemo successfully eradicated the disease before her fourth birthday.

Following the diagnosis in May of 2010, monthly treatments of chemo at Children’s Hospital and Surrey Memorial Hospital’s cancer unit put her cancer in remission.

“She’s had chemotherapy, radiation, blood transfusions, the whole nine yards,” her father Jason Bunville says. “It’s been stressful.”

Now, she’s cancer-free, he says.

In 2014 her family and community supporters raised more than $1,500 in a bottle drive, and followed that up since that time with car washes at the Aldergrove Legion and other events at the Aldergrove Save-on Foods store. The family has collected thousands of dollars in donations for BC Children’s Hospital over the years.

The Bunville family, including Jason and Kasey’s sister Kalyn, 13, and the hospital’s mascot, Sunny Bear, return to Aldergrove Save-on Foods store on Saturday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect donations for BC Children’s Hospital.

The family invites residents to drop by and visit with them and Sunny Bear, and spin the “wheel of fortune” for shopper points at this fundraising day for BC Children’s Hospital, Saturday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Save-on Foods is located at the corner of 264th St. and Fraser Hwy.

