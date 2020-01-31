Gratitude and Appreciation Summit rescheduled for June 12

Event founder Jeanette Martin isn’t giving up on the idea of hosting a Gratitude & Appreciation Summit in her hometown of Langley, but she’s also working to launch similiar conferences around the globe. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

“It’s not cancelled, it’s just postponed,” said Jeanette Martin, when making the announcement that the first Gratitude and Appreciation Summit (G.A.S.) was put on hold in her hometown of Langley.

She was right; Martin has announced G.A.S. is back on track and all set for June 12 at the Coast Hotel and Convention Center.

The summit was originally planned for Friday, Jan. 10 at Cascades Casino but was cancelled due to low ticket sales.

With a long list of speakers and workshop facilitators set to participate in the day-long event, tickets are once again on sale at www.gasummit.ca. The summit is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Martin shared through an event description that inspirational stories and information on gratitude and appreciation will be presented both in person and through a live feed.

Workshops and breakout sessions to educate on how to utilize gratitude and appreciation in life, business, and community will be a big focus of the day.

Networking opportunities to build human connections, a vendor market of products and services, a communal lunch, and a “Living Giving Garden” where 20 per cent of the ticket price is going to 10 local nonprofits, charities and organizations will also be part of G.A.S.

Martin said she was inspired to hold the event after her friend Kathy Fester, co-founder, gifted her a book by Kody Bateman titled, The Power of Human Connection, How Relationship Marketing is Transforming the Way People Succeed.

She hopes to expand and hold Gratitude and Appreciation Summits all across the globe to help others make some authentic human connection.

