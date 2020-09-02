Event founder Jeanette Martin isn’t giving up on the idea of hosting an in person Gratitude & Appreciation Summit in her hometown of Langley, but she’s also working to launch similiar conferences around the globe. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

Gratitude and Appreciation Summit rescheduled for virtual conference, Oct. 3

Inspirational event has been postponed multiple times throughout 2020

The first Gratitude and Appreciation Summit (G.A.S.) has seen ups and downs this past year, having been postponed in January due to low ticket sales; rescheduled for June 13 – right in the thick of venue closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it’s back on track in a completely digital incarnation on Oct. 3rd.

Event Founder Jeanette Martin said she never gave up hope, wanting to help others utilize gratitude and appreciation in life, business, and community.

“In a world of chaotic communication, we need to make a change and bring the human connection back into our lives,” Martin said. “Whether it is virtually or in person.”

Both events were scheduled to be held at the Coast Hotel and Convention Center in Langley City with a list of speakers lined-up to present and facilitate workshops.

READ MORE: Gratitude and Appreciation Summit rescheduled for June 13

There will be a line up of virtual speakers including Angus Reid, former CFL player and two time Grey Cup Champion. Red will be sharing his career insights and his book Thank you Coach.

“Hear the inspirational journey of 12-year-old Khloe Thompson, discover how 14-year-old Nathan McTaggart followed his dreams, and learn from clinical hypnotherapists Brad Lovell and Julie Turner from Know BS Talk,” Martin said.

Martin and co-funder Kathy Fester will also be speaking on their vision of sharing the Gratitude and Appreciation Summits around the world.

The summit runs online from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People can find out more and purchase their spot at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2020-gratitude-appreciation-summit-gas-tickets-113029975700.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Director gives weather permission to rain on cancelled Good Times Cruise-In day

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreak at Langley hospital declared over

Three patients tested positive; all are recovering at home

Gratitude and Appreciation Summit rescheduled for virtual conference, Oct. 3

Inspirational event has been postponed multiple times throughout 2020

Director gives weather permission to rain on cancelled Good Times Cruise-In day

COVID-19 halted plans for annual car show held in Aldergrove on Sept. 12

Langley theatre presents The First Five Years; its first live show in six months

Two-person production runs at Theatre in the Country from Sept. 10 to 26

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Fest expands for upcoming drive-in event in Langley

Eleven vendors will be at Christian Life Assembly on Sept. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

B.C. non-profit launches free social and emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

25 years later: The water skiing legend on Kalamalka Lake

A group of waterskiers were towed behind a plane on Kalamalka Lake back in 1995

B.C. government undermines information rights: privacy commissioner

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act sets 30 business days for the government to respond to information requests

Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

Trevor Blogg speaks on the tragic death of his wife, Katie

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

One dead following overnight crash in Massey Tunnel

Police say a 61-year-old woman from Richmond died in the crash and two others were seriously injured

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

Most Read