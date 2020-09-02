Gratitude and Appreciation Summit rescheduled for virtual conference, Oct. 3

Inspirational event has been postponed multiple times throughout 2020

Event founder Jeanette Martin isn’t giving up on the idea of hosting an in person Gratitude & Appreciation Summit in her hometown of Langley, but she’s also working to launch similiar conferences around the globe. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

The first Gratitude and Appreciation Summit (G.A.S.) has seen ups and downs this past year, having been postponed in January due to low ticket sales; rescheduled for June 13 – right in the thick of venue closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now it’s back on track in a completely digital incarnation on Oct. 3rd.

Event Founder Jeanette Martin said she never gave up hope, wanting to help others utilize gratitude and appreciation in life, business, and community.

“In a world of chaotic communication, we need to make a change and bring the human connection back into our lives,” Martin said. “Whether it is virtually or in person.”

Both events were scheduled to be held at the Coast Hotel and Convention Center in Langley City with a list of speakers lined-up to present and facilitate workshops.

There will be a line up of virtual speakers including Angus Reid, former CFL player and two time Grey Cup Champion. Red will be sharing his career insights and his book Thank you Coach.

“Hear the inspirational journey of 12-year-old Khloe Thompson, discover how 14-year-old Nathan McTaggart followed his dreams, and learn from clinical hypnotherapists Brad Lovell and Julie Turner from Know BS Talk,” Martin said.

Martin and co-funder Kathy Fester will also be speaking on their vision of sharing the Gratitude and Appreciation Summits around the world.

The summit runs online from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People can find out more and purchase their spot at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2020-gratitude-appreciation-summit-gas-tickets-113029975700.

