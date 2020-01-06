Gratitude summit on hold in Langley

Inaugural appreciation conference scheduled at Cascades Casino on Friday has been postponed

It’s not cancelled, it’s just postponed.

It’s the first thing Jeanette Martin said, when explaining Monday’s announcement that the first – of what she envisions will be multiple global GAS conferences – was put on hold for in her hometown of Langley.

The Gratitude & Appreciation Summit (GAS) was set to happen this coming Friday, Jan. 10 at Cascades Casino, hosted by Martin and co-organizer Kathy Fester.

There was a long list of speakers and workshop facilitators set to participate in the day-long event.

But not enough tickets were sold, said Martin, who is not going to sway from her mission of raising the level of gratitude and appreciation in the world.

“We have waited to the very last minute to make this very difficult decision,” Fester said.

“We are not cancelling this event, just postponing to another date in 2020,” Martin added.

Ticket holders are being contacted to arrange refunds or reissuing for a future event, Fester said.

More information is available at gasummit.ca or by emailing info@gasummit.ca.

