Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce welcomes all to annual general meeting

Frank Supovitz will serve at the keynote speaker, Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Zoom.

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce/Special to the Star)

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce holds their 8th annual general meeting (AGM) Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The chamber hosts Frank Supovitz, President Chief Experience Officer of Fast Traffic Events Entertainment and former Senior Vice President of Events for the NFL, as its keynote speaker.

Three decades managing high-profile challenges while serving as the Senior Executive in charge of events for the NFL, the NHL, and Radio City Music Hall – Supovitz will speak to the Ten Mega-Truths of Crisis Management, which provide framework and takeaways for a multi-media presentation.

READ MORE: Live, in-person; Langley City council to resume public meetings

The agenda for the AGM will also include the election of Officers and Directors to form the 2020/2021 Board of Directors, voting on changes to the current bylaws, and presentation of the financial statements for 2019/2020.

People are encouraged to sign up to receive a link at www.langleychamber.com/events/details/virtual-dinner-meeting-89th-annual-general-meeting-6885.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveLangley