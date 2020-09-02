Greater Vancouver Food Truck Fest expands for upcoming drive-in event in Langley

Eleven vendors will be at Christian Life Assembly on Sept. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When Langley resident Jason Faria, Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival’s owner and operator, first tried the drive-thru model back in June – he tested the idea out in his home city.

Adhering to ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions, Faria brought in four vendors and had team members directing vehicles where to go.

The drive-thru festival was success and Faria said he is happy to return to where it all started with even more vendors and a better understanding of what people want.

“People seem to prefer this model verses the original,” Faria admitted. “People don’t have to deal with large event line-ups, bumping elbow to elbow, and not having air conditioning. Now, people are in the comfort of their own car with music and friends. Some people have even dressed up their car when they come.”

Faria said the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival visited 12 different locations across the Lower Mainland this summer and are now setting out to cover more ground including Cloverdale and Chilliwack in the coming weeks.

For the fall kick-off in Langley, Faria said the festival will have double the amount of vendors and cover a whole weekend instead of just one day.

Faria’s food trucks will be at Christian Life Assembly’s (CLA) parking lot, 21277 56th Ave., on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All truck vendors accept cash, debit, and credit cards.

Faria stressed that there is no need to pre-pay or buy tickets.

Each truck will have their own individual line up and there will be a loop around lane for the opportunity to try multiple places.

“It’s something to do safely with your friends and family,” Faria said. “Because of that, we are getting a lot more seniors. We never used to get seniors at our previous events and now I think they’re looking for something to do.”

On Saturday Sept, 12, people can choose to snack at Hunky Bill’s Ukrainian, Next Gen. Concessions’ Smash Burgers, Lenny’s Lemons & Cotton Candy, Los Tacos Hermanos, Japanese Teriyaki express, Twisted Potato and Tin Lizzy Concessions – Red Velvet & Gourmet Mini Donuts.

On Sunday Sept. 13, Tin Lizzy Concessions – Red Velvet & Gourmet Mini Donuts, WINGS Food Truck, The Truckin’ BBQ, Ford Concessions Inc. – Fried Chicken, REEL Mac And Cheese, Lenny’s Lemons & Cotton Candy, and G’s Donairs will line CLA’s parking lot.

“It’s great to return to Langley, where it started and showed us that this is feasible, with proper expansion and adaptation,” Faria added. “And when you come out, know that you’re supporting small businesses.”

For more information about upcoming events check out our website www.greatervanfoodtruckfest.com.

