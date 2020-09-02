Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival first used drive-thru format in Langley. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Fest expands for upcoming drive-in event in Langley

Eleven vendors will be at Christian Life Assembly on Sept. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When Langley resident Jason Faria, Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival’s owner and operator, first tried the drive-thru model back in June – he tested the idea out in his home city.

Adhering to ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions, Faria brought in four vendors and had team members directing vehicles where to go.

The drive-thru festival was success and Faria said he is happy to return to where it all started with even more vendors and a better understanding of what people want.

“People seem to prefer this model verses the original,” Faria admitted. “People don’t have to deal with large event line-ups, bumping elbow to elbow, and not having air conditioning. Now, people are in the comfort of their own car with music and friends. Some people have even dressed up their car when they come.”

Faria said the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival visited 12 different locations across the Lower Mainland this summer and are now setting out to cover more ground including Cloverdale and Chilliwack in the coming weeks.

For the fall kick-off in Langley, Faria said the festival will have double the amount of vendors and cover a whole weekend instead of just one day.

Faria’s food trucks will be at Christian Life Assembly’s (CLA) parking lot, 21277 56th Ave., on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All truck vendors accept cash, debit, and credit cards.

Faria stressed that there is no need to pre-pay or buy tickets.

Each truck will have their own individual line up and there will be a loop around lane for the opportunity to try multiple places.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley puts the word ‘truck’ in Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

“It’s something to do safely with your friends and family,” Faria said. “Because of that, we are getting a lot more seniors. We never used to get seniors at our previous events and now I think they’re looking for something to do.”

On Saturday Sept, 12, people can choose to snack at Hunky Bill’s Ukrainian, Next Gen. Concessions’ Smash Burgers, Lenny’s Lemons & Cotton Candy, Los Tacos Hermanos, Japanese Teriyaki express, Twisted Potato and Tin Lizzy Concessions – Red Velvet & Gourmet Mini Donuts.

On Sunday Sept. 13, Tin Lizzy Concessions – Red Velvet & Gourmet Mini Donuts, WINGS Food Truck, The Truckin’ BBQ, Ford Concessions Inc. – Fried Chicken, REEL Mac And Cheese, Lenny’s Lemons & Cotton Candy, and G’s Donairs will line CLA’s parking lot.

“It’s great to return to Langley, where it started and showed us that this is feasible, with proper expansion and adaptation,” Faria added. “And when you come out, know that you’re supporting small businesses.”

For more information about upcoming events check out our website www.greatervanfoodtruckfest.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Food & DiningLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley Rotary Clubs launch lottery worth $200,000

Just Posted

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Fest expands for upcoming drive-in event in Langley

Eleven vendors will be at Christian Life Assembly on Sept. 12 and 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Langley real estate sales shoot up in August

Detached house sales were up more than 50 per cent

Abbotsford artist’s work included at West Fine Art Show

Tony Mayo takes part in exhibit Sept. 18 to 20 in Langley

Live, in-person; Langley City council to resume public meetings

COVID-19 safety steps will be taken, including Plexiglas dividers and limited public seating

The Aldergrove Fair joins province-wide colouring contest to support Buy BC

Contests aims to educate children on the importance of agriculture and buying local products

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

VIDEO: Abbotsford hockey fans celebrate Vancouver Canucks playoff win

#SouthFraserCellies take over Abbotsford’s South Fraser Way on Tuesday night, game six on Thursday

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Alleged ‘dognappers’ come forward, RCMP confirm misunderstanding in case of runaway Yorkie

Mounties say Lucy the Yorkie is safe and sound at home

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

Photo Patrol: South Surrey youngster raises money for BC SPCA

With a lemonade stand no longer an option, Shlok Parkhi, 5, found a new way to make money

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Most Read