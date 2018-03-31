Greater Vancouver Zoo played host to several Easter weekend festivities

Families poured into the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove for the long weekend

Easter celebrations included egg hunts around the 120-acre Greater Vancouver Zoo on Saturday.

Maple Ridge Residents Chris and Eva pose beside a peacock at the Greater Vancouver Zoo on Easter weekend! No better way to spend your long weekend with family #Easter #zoo pic.twitter.com/cttmy084Rz — Langley Advance (@LangleyAdvance) March 31, 2018

The zoo held a demonstration called Found Some Bunny To Love, where kids learned how they should care for bunnies.This part runs 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There was also crafts and face painting to go along with the exhibit of several exotic animals.