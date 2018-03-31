Greater Vancouver Zoo played host to several Easter weekend festivities

Easter celebrations included egg hunts around the 120-acre Greater Vancouver Zoo on Saturday.
Maple Ridge Residents Chris and Eva pose beside a peacock at the Greater Vancouver Zoo on Easter weekend! No better way to spend your long weekend with family #Easter #zoo pic.twitter.com/cttmy084Rz
— Langley Advance (@LangleyAdvance) March 31, 2018
The zoo held a demonstration called Found Some Bunny To Love, where kids learned how they should care for bunnies.This part runs 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There was also crafts and face painting to go along with the exhibit of several exotic animals.