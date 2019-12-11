GREEN BEAT: 12 days of climate action

On the first day of Christmas, my true love sent to me… 12 days of climate action.
I better start on the 12th verse, so this column doesn’t go on too long.
On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love sent to me:
Twelve tree-planters planting
Eleven windmills turning
Ten youth-a-yearning
Nine climate dancers
Eight homes efficient
Seven salmon swimming
Six bikers bicycling
Five thick tree rings!
Four solar panels
Three electric cars
No two ways about it, and
A skytrain extended to Langley!
Merry Christmas one and all, and best wishes for a happy and green New Year!
– David Clements PhD, is a professor of biology and environmental studies at Trinity Western University.
