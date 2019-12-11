GREEN BEAT: 12 days of climate action

Langley Advance Times columnist David Clements does a parody of the 12 Days of Christmas

On the first day of Christmas, my true love sent to me… 12 days of climate action.

I better start on the 12th verse, so this column doesn’t go on too long.

On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love sent to me:

Twelve tree-planters planting

Eleven windmills turning

Ten youth-a-yearning

Nine climate dancers

Eight homes efficient

Seven salmon swimming

Six bikers bicycling

Five thick tree rings!

Four solar panels

Three electric cars

No two ways about it, and

A skytrain extended to Langley!

Merry Christmas one and all, and best wishes for a happy and green New Year!

– David Clements PhD, is a professor of biology and environmental studies at Trinity Western University.

