Carpet burweed is "quite a problem," according to the TWU's assistant dean of the research faculty of natural and applied sciences. David Clements said the invasive species threatening to choke out native plants to B.C. (David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times)

GREEN BEAT: Early detection can help protect against invaders

Biology prof encouraging eradication of carpet burweed and Asian giant hornets

By David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times

This is an exciting time of year to watch for the signs of spring.

Spring flowers are erupting everywhere, and the bees are awakening to pollinate them, along with the hummingbirds.

As you are on the lookout for signs of spring, you also might want to look out for signs of something unwanted and ominous – invaders!

The Province of British Columbia launched its “Early Detection Rapid Response” (EDRR) program in the early 2000s to try to nip these invaders in the bud.

RECENT COLUMN – GREEN BEAT: Langley first outside Vancouver to approve climate action plan

One of the first candidates for the EDRR program was carpet burweed, a plant native to South America that was first discovered on Salt Spring Island in 1996.

Because of its relatively recent arrival, there was hope that it might be eradicated from B.C. if extra effort was made to seek it out and destroy it.

Unfortunately, being a very small, inconspicuous plant, it had already spread all over Vancouver Island undetected, so before long it was deemed a hopeless cause for EDRR.

This is unfortunate, because it gets its name from a spiny bur-like seedhead that is painful on bare feet, and is a principle means by which it travels from place to place on shoes, tents, or anything else it can get its little spikes into – and once it gets places it can crowd out native species.

Just because it is no longer on the EDRR list, it doesn’t mean we have given up, and at its original beachhead at Ruckle Park on Salt Spring, a stalwart crew continues to pull out as many plants as they can to protect the native vegetation.

My Trinity Western University plant ecology students and I got down on our hands and knees one year and did our part to pull out the pesky plants, and I anticipate more of that in the future.

Meanwhile, there are many other species of plants and animals on the provincial EDRR list, including the notorious Asian giant hornet (a.k.a. “the murder hornet”), which has been in the news this past year, and detected right here in Langley… fortunately in very small numbers so far.

RELATED: Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

MORE: B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

EDRR can be a powerful tool – as we’ve seen with COVID-19, the earlier you detect something, the better chance of keeping it from getting out of hand.

So keep your eyes open for plants or animals that you’ve never seen before, and hopefully we will not have too many other cases of the one that got away like carpet burweed!

.

David Clements PhD, is a professor of biology and environmental studies at Trinity Western University

.

Is there more to the story? Email: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentLangleyspringTrinity Western University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Green Beat columnist David Clements

Previous story
Aldergrove animal shelter in need of walkers, feeders, and general caretakers

Just Posted

The family of 17-year-old Brandon Van Grol of Walnut Grove has posted photos of the missing teen online as part of a public appeal to help find him (Facebook image)
Update: Search and rescue hunting for missing teen in Langley

Family releases images of missing 17-year-old

Carpet burweed is "quite a problem," according to the TWU's assistant dean of the research faculty of natural and applied sciences. David Clements said the invasive species threatening to choke out native plants to B.C. (David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times)
GREEN BEAT: Early detection can help protect against invaders

Biology prof encouraging eradication of carpet burweed and Asian giant hornets

Fort Langley Artist Group members are exhibiting works in the show called <em>Spring</em>. (Special to The Star)
Fort Langley Artist Group capitalize on sunny weather with new gallery

Spring virtual show explores blooming landscapes, which can be seen online now until May 8

Brad Kiendl is president of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley group has been the voice of business for 90 years

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce anniversary celebration will be done via Zoom

A motor vehicle accident closed 56th Avenue on Friday afternoon for several hours between 58 Crescent through 276 Street. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Three-vehicle crash in Aldergrove sends two to hospital Friday

56th Avenue in Gloucester Estates closed to traffic for several hours

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

A supporter waves on the honking vehicles as they leave Mission Memorial Hospital. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
PHOTOS: Nurses protest violence in workplace with drive-by rally across Fraser Valley

Motorcade of 18 vehicles visits Chilliwack, Mission, Abbotsford hospitals

A man is in custody after multiple people were stabbed inside and outside of the Lynn Valley Library. (SR Media Canada)
6 people taken to hospital after stabbing at North Vancouver library

The suspect, who appears to have acted alone, is now in police custody

Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Photo submitted by Laurie Sakebow.
Hundreds march in Saskatchewan in support of family searching for man last seen in Mission

Brandon Sakebow disappeared on March 21 after leaving Mission RCMP detachment, police say

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

Most Read