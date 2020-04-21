Dave Clements is the author of a Green Beat column. (Langley Advance Times files)

GREEN BEAT: Earth Day turns 50, quietly

As the pope says: ‘This is the time… to move from using and misusing nature to contemplating it’

By David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times

All around the world, organizers were planning a big Earth Day celebration this year, because it was the 50th anniversary of the original Earth Day held April 22, 1970.

Locally, a number of plans were in the works.

On the Earth Day in Metro Vancouver website all of the following cancelled events are listed:

• Party for the Planet at City Hall in Surrey on April 18

• Vancouver Earth Day Parade on Commercial Avenue, April 22

• Pilgrimage to Burns Bog at the Delta Nature Reserve, April 21

• Earth Day in Stanley Park was to take place sometime in April

• Earth Fest at Everett Crawley Park, April 25

• Earth Day in North Vancouver at Mosquito Creek Park, April 26

• Earth Day in Maple Ridge at Memorial Peace Park, April 18

All cancelled!

Here in Langley, I was really looking forward to the Langley Field Naturalists and Friends Celebrate Earth Day Event.

Likewise, around the world Earth Day 2020 will be a quiet affair.

RECENT COLUMN: Virus offers chance to push the pause button

Still somehow, humanity is at a unique juncture to celebrate the earth and reflect.

On April 8, Pope Francis said in an interview “This is the time to take the decisive step, to move from using and misusing nature to contemplating it.”

He discussed recent unprecedented planetary events like the bushfires in Australia, extreme weather events and the widespread melting of the polar ice, but said it took a pandemic to really get us to stop and pay attention to these dire warnings.

When Rachel Carson published Silent Spring in 1962, in the decade leading up to the first Earth Day, she delivered a loud warning on potential silencing of bird song due to pollution.

This year, as so many of us stay home and traffic noise is reduced, we can hear and appreciate the birds in our neighbourhoods this spring.

So how do we celebrate Earth Day this April at home?

I see it already happening in my Langley neighbourhood and among my family members.

People are driving less, walking more, using their bicycles, growing their own vegetables, and spending more time getting to know their local surroundings, even learning their birds.

PAST COLUMN: 12 days of climate action

Noisy celebrations and crowds may not actually lead to concrete change as much as quiet contemplation.

This April each of us have an opportunity to take a quiet moment or two at home to think about how we can each make own footprint on the earth a little lighter.

– David Clements PhD, is a professor of biology and environmental studies at Trinity Western University

CoronavirusEnvironment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley seniors centre offers meal-to-go during coronavirus crisis

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley BMX track makes top 10 list, again

‘We do pretty well’

VIDEO: Running their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

VIDEO: Dual-citizen family surprises dad in Aldergrove with cross-border birthday bash

Shangara Sanghera hasn’t been able to see his American grandkids due to COVID-19 border closures

Abbotsford IHOP location permanently closed

COVID-19 pandemic sped up original plans, new local location a possibility

Township weighs grants as community events fall to COVID-19

Some grants won’t be going out this year because festivals have been cancelled

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

COVID-19 world update: Austria plans May opening of shops; Turkey aims for June

Comprehensive world news update, including staggering blow for EU tourism

Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

Money can be used for training, improving COVID-19 response

Canadians trust their family doctor more than the PM on COVID-19, says poll

Fifty-four per cent said they trusted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Rise in homeless tent cities, encampments linked to health confidence: advocate

Homeless populations have different health risk factors than other citizens

Most Read