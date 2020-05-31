Dave Clements is the author of a Green Beat column. (Langley Advance Times files)

GREEN BEAT: Joining Langley’s first-ever virtual bioblitz this June

Thanks to an app, this two-week venture is no longer just for the nature nerds out there

By David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times

Something is happening right here in Langley this June that could be revolutionary in terms of how we humans treat the planet.

That’s very nice you might think, somebody somewhere must be doing something good for the environment.

No! Don’t think like that, because that someone could be you. Should be you!

You tend to only care about what you know.

That’s why groups, like the Langely Field Naturalists, have as a motto: “to know nature and keep it worth knowing.”

Enter our time and place when we tend to know more about the latest series on Netflix than about the birds singing in our backyard.

RECENT COLUMN – GREEN BEAT: Earth Day turns 50, quietly

The take-home lesson is, instead of shutting the window so you can hear your favourite show better, go out and take a picture of that noisy bird.

There is a drama unfolding all around us, as wildflowers blossom, busy bees pollinate them, caterpillars feed on their foliage, mother bird grabs a caterpillar or two for her young, and her young fertilize the ground under the tree to feed the flowers.

Normally a bioblitz involves a group of naturalist nerds who all go out for 24-hours or so and try to identify every living thing.

The first bioblitz occurred in 1996 at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Washington D.C., where a group identified about 1,000 species of plants, animals, bacteria, protozoa, and fungi in a single day.

The idea caught fire and now bioblitzes occur all over the world – except suddenly, groups can’t come together to work in the era of COVID-19 precautions.

OTHER PAST COLUMN – GREEN BEAT: Virus offers chance to push the pause button

Enter iNaturalist.

This is an app that can work on your smartphone, or be accessed via a computer.

You don’t have to be a nature nerd to operate iNaturalist – when you submit your photos of plants, deer, bugs, or fungi, suggestions pop up and experts around the world help verify what you have seen.

The idea behind iNaturalist is to enable many more average people (not just nature nerds) to become citizen scientists.

If you happen to photograph a really unusual plant or animal for the area, your observation could alert the experts to your exciting find.

The first-ever Langley Watershed Bioblitz kicks off Monday, June 1, and goes for two weeks, wrapping up Sunday, June 14.

Get started with iNaturalist, and join the Langley Watershed Bioblitz, a project listed under the “Community” tab.

Then get out there blitzing and taking photos of our fabulous flora and fauna!

.

– David Clements PhD, is a professor of biology and environmental studies at Trinity Western University

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusGreen Living

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the world of summer sports

Just Posted

Ryan’s Regards: Farewell to Langley landmarks

Gabby’s Country Cabaret and Mary’s British Store will be missed

Retired Langley RCMP officer publishes book of memories serving on the force

What Cops Talk About Over Coffee features array of stories from different police officers

Vancouver Giants to stream 2007 Memorial Cup championship game Saturday night

Giants versus Medicine Hat Tigers can be viewed on YouTube at 7 p.m.

Fraser Valley Regional Library branches offer curbside pick up

After two and a half months of being closed, people can once again check books out of the library

Nearly 6,200 Langley students set to return to school June 1

School district shared COVID-19 update during board meeting

Minimum wage goes up June 1 in B.C. as businesses face COVID-19 challenges

The minimum wage jumps by 75 cents to $14.60 an hour on Monday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Protesters prepare to rally against racism in front of Vancouver Art Gallery

Rally is in response to the deaths of black Americans and a Toronto woman

Protesters rally against anti-black, Indigenous racism in Toronto

Police estimated the crowd to be between 3,500 and 4,000 and said there was no violence

Feds earmark $1.5M to support recovery of B.C., Indigenous tourism

B.C. money will be split between Vancouver Island and Indigenous tourism

‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over police killings shatters U.S.

Tens of thousands marched to protest the death of George Floyd

Police watchdog investigating death of man in Delta

Independent Investigations Office asking for witnesses to May 29 incident at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Surrey mayor’s party under fire for ‘sickening’ tweet accusing northern B.C. RCMP of murder

Mayor Doug McCallum says tweet, Facebook post ‘sent out by unauthorized person’

Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer will be virtual event this year throughout B.C.

The annual fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC has brought in $2.5 million since 1999

Most Read