Grief doesn’t take a holiday

Langley Hospice Society offers some ways to honour a loved one during the Christmas season

Langley Hospice Society, a community-based, non-profit organization, provides compassionate support to help people live with dignity and hope while coping with grief and the end of life.

Courtesy of the Langley Hospice Society

.

Looking for ideas for remembering loved ones over the holidays…it can be a good time to pull your comforting memories close to you. Perhaps you can: