Fireworks and dogs don’t mix. On Halloween, seven dogs ended up at the Langley animal shelter, most of them spooked by the noise. (Black Press media file)

Halloween fireworks no fun for dogs in Langley

Several ‘spooked’ pooches ended up at the animal shelter

Some Langley dogs had a very bad Halloween because of fireworks, according to Sarah Jones, executive director of the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

“We received seven,” Jones estimated, most of them pets that had apparently been spooked by the noise.

Most were quickly reunited with their owners.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 2, only one of the seven dogs was still unclaimed, and that case was likely not fireworks-linked, Jones told the Langley Advance Times.

“I think it’s always a bit unnerving for dogs,” Jones commented.

Owners of noise-phobic dogs can deploy different techniques during fireworks season, Jones related.

“People turn up TVs, put on music, or hide in the basement with their dogs,” she described.

“Some also give them anxiety medication.”

She knows of one case where a dog owner “had to keep it sedated all week” during Halloween season.

“Definitely, dogs suffer,” Jones said.

Experts say the quick loud, quick bursts of firecrackers are commonly distressing to the sensitive ears of dogs and other pets and can even cause irreversible ear damage including tinnitus or loss of hearing.

Under Langley Township and Langley City regulations, fireworks are only allowed under several conditions that include requiring a permit that must obtained 10 days in advance, proof the person applying has a valid Fireworks Supervisor’s Certificate issued by Natural Resources Canada, along with a safety plan and a minimum of $5 million insurance coverage.

