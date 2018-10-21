Ryder, 8, from Langley and horse Trixie were both made up for the annual horseback Halloween parade at the Langley Riders arena.

There was a clown, a fairy princess riding a unicorn, an escaped criminal on a police horse and the Flintstones.

Those were just some of the costumes worn by riders — and horses — at the annual Langley Riders Halloween on horseback event held Saturday at the 208 Street outdoor riding facility as part of Games Day.

Some came from as far away as Chilliwack to take part in the all-day event, which began with a ride-past of costumed participants followed by several riding competitions, where some competitors remained in costume.

The Langley Riders Society, a non profit organization run volunteer horse enthusiasts, was founded in 1965.

The Langley arena at 4308 208 St.is home to a variety events, notably the Little Britches Rodeo for kids and the English and Western Show.

The stated goal of the society is to provide an opportunity for people of all ages to get together to share their mutual interest in horses.

“We provide a fun, learning, practice environment in which both children and adults get together to participate in several multi-disciplinary riding events and shows,” the website states.



A Mermaid. Seven-year-old Mirrah gets ready for her entrance. Dan Ferguson Langley Times