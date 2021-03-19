Hanging basket sales help Alder Grove Heritage Society upgrade ‘historic’ computer

Clearview Garden Shop is donating $7 from each hanging basket sold, now until the end of April

Clearview Garden Shop is offering hanging baskets, which will help Alder Grove Heritage Society. (Special to The Star)

Clearview Garden Shop is helping spruce up Aldergrove, all while helping preserve the community’s history.

Right now, $7 from hanging basket sales will be donated to Alder Grove Heritage Society (AGHS).

Tami Quiring, president of the society, told the Aldergrove Star that the society’s archive has hundreds of documents that need to be preserved and digitized.

“Upgrading our computer and digital equipment will be an essential part of that project,” Quiring said, laughing that the 1990s-era computer could simultaneously be a display in the museum.

The floral fundraiser will run until the end of April.

“You can purchase a $30 voucher for a 12-inch basket that will be made available at the beginning of May,” Quiring added. “This way you are able to select a basket of your choosing at Clearview.”

To purchase a voucher, people must visit https://clearviewgardenshop.com and enter AGHS as the team member being supported.

“Thank you for supporting the preservation of our community’s history,” Quiring added.

She pointed out that March 19 marks the one-year-anniversary since the museum was closed due to COVID-19.

“We opened only for a few hours on Canada Day, moved our Community Heritage Day and AGM to September, and here we are now, working towards a safe re-opening and planning events for later this summer and fall,” she said.

Clearview Garden Shop is located at 23743 48th Ave.