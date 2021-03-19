Clearview Garden Shop is offering hanging baskets, which will help Alder Grove Heritage Society. (Special to The Star)

Clearview Garden Shop is offering hanging baskets, which will help Alder Grove Heritage Society. (Special to The Star)

Hanging basket sales help Alder Grove Heritage Society upgrade ‘historic’ computer

Clearview Garden Shop is donating $7 from each hanging basket sold, now until the end of April

Clearview Garden Shop is helping spruce up Aldergrove, all while helping preserve the community’s history.

Right now, $7 from hanging basket sales will be donated to Alder Grove Heritage Society (AGHS).

Tami Quiring, president of the society, told the Aldergrove Star that the society’s archive has hundreds of documents that need to be preserved and digitized.

“Upgrading our computer and digital equipment will be an essential part of that project,” Quiring said, laughing that the 1990s-era computer could simultaneously be a display in the museum.

The floral fundraiser will run until the end of April.

READ MORE: Dig deeper and use plenty of fertilizer, advises Aldergrove gardening expert

“You can purchase a $30 voucher for a 12-inch basket that will be made available at the beginning of May,” Quiring added. “This way you are able to select a basket of your choosing at Clearview.”

To purchase a voucher, people must visit https://clearviewgardenshop.com and enter AGHS as the team member being supported.

“Thank you for supporting the preservation of our community’s history,” Quiring added.

She pointed out that March 19 marks the one-year-anniversary since the museum was closed due to COVID-19.

“We opened only for a few hours on Canada Day, moved our Community Heritage Day and AGM to September, and here we are now, working towards a safe re-opening and planning events for later this summer and fall,” she said.

Clearview Garden Shop is located at 23743 48th Ave.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergrovegardeninghistoryLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: A chuckle for passersby through Portage Park

Just Posted

Clearview Garden Shop is offering hanging baskets, which will help Alder Grove Heritage Society. (Special to The Star)
Hanging basket sales help Alder Grove Heritage Society upgrade ‘historic’ computer

Clearview Garden Shop is donating $7 from each hanging basket sold, now until the end of April

On Friday, March 19, 2021, Lisa Dew announced Lisa’s School of Dance will be closing its doors after suffering financial loss as result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Lisa’s Dance Studio/Facebook)
Lisa’s School of Dance closing after 35 years in Langley

Small business suffered financial long-term loss as a result of the pandemic

Surrey RCMP were at 194 Street and 16 Avenue Friday (March 19, 2021) dealing with a burned-out vehicle. The file is suspicious, police say. (Nick Greenizan photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey vehicle fire believed linked to Richmond double-homicide: IHIT

Torched BMW SUV found near 194 Street and 16 Avenue

An unknown stuntman leaps out a window on the second of floor of the Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale March 19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PHOTOS: John Cena films jump scene in Cloverdale for new series Peacemaker

Unknown stuntman leaps from building

Drugs, cash, and a replica Glock were seized after police searched a home in the 18400-block of 56 Avenue in Cloverdale. (Surrey RCMP handout)
Mounties seize drugs and cash from three people connected to a home in Cloverdale

Police seize more than 6,000 doses of crystal meth and $20,000 cash

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli is taken out from in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko by defenceman Nate Schmidt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Miller scores in OT to lift Canucks to key 3-2 win over Habs

Demko makes 29 saves in goal for Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Overhead view of Forest March BC rally in Centennial Square on Friday, March 19. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. residents rally to protect old-growth forests

Protesters at B.C. legislature and dozens of B.C. communities stage ForestMarchBC 2021

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday service, in Chilliwack, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. British Columbia’s top doctor says she is thankful a petition challenging her COVID-19 orders in B.C. Supreme Court has been dismissed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s top doctor ‘thankful’ as court ruling upholds public health orders

Dr. Henry says officials working with religious groups to plan gradual return to in-person services

Hannah Ankenmann receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse in early March. Small communities on Vancouver Island are receiving vaccine for entire communities. (Zoe Ducklow/North Island Gazette)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 737 on Friday

Up to 292 people in hospital, two more deaths

File photo by Dale Klippenstein
Homicide investigation underway in Abbotsford following hang-up 911 call

Man dies after call placed on March 3 from 32300 block of Slocan Drive

New section of Lakeside Trail coming from Sunnyside Campground to Entrance Bay. (Google maps)
Funding announced for new section of Lakeside Trail at Cultus Lake

New section to link tourism amenities with recreation areas in Cultus Lake Provincial Park

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Most Read