Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary looking for tasty donation

The pigs at Aldergrove-based Happy Herd farm are looking for more tasty treats this pumpkin season. (Tiffany Akins/Aldergrove Star files)

An Aldergrove animal sanctuary is asking the public for donations of pumpkins to feed their hungry ex-farm animals.

Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary rescues abandoned and abused farm animals and gives them a loving home. The four-acre volunteer- run farm has more than 70 animals, from donkeys to chickens, they have them all.

As the season transitions from summer to fall, the farm is looking for pumpkin donations.

Every fall the farm looks for people to donate big or small fresh pumpkins.

Last year, a 250 pound pumpkin was gifted to the Happy Herd Sanctuary which, was devoured by Lucy, the 750 pound hog. Along with the giant gourd, 600 other smaller pumpkins were donated by the community.

Pumpkins are a tasty treat pigs, cows and many other animals look forward to eating during pumpkin season.

“It would be impossible to list everyone who has supported our sanctuary residents with their generous donations, we are incredibly appreciative of the cumulative impact these donations have on our ability to give neglected, farmed, otherwise unwanted animals the chance to enjoy life,” said sanctuary operations manager Shawna Gail.

Anyone that has fresh pumpkins they want to see devoured by the animals, can email the farm at animals@happyherd.org.

