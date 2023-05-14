Janice McWilliams sent us a photo of her mom, Helen Snowdon.

Happy Mother’s Day, Helen, and all the other Langley moms

Entry picked in random draw for Mother’s Day contest by Langley Advance Times and Aldergrove Star

Janice McWilliams will have a chance to take her mom, Helen Snowdon, for a feast as the winner of our Mother’s Day contest on Facebook.

In a random draw, her entry was chosen.

The prize is a gift certificate from Joseph Richard Group which has several restaurants around the community. The winner can pick up the prize at the Langley Advance Times office, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., weekdays.

We asked residents to send us a photo with their mom, including the names. They could post them to our Facebook page or email them and had a fabulous response throughout Langley. Thanks to all who entered.

Langley CityLangley TownshipMother's Day

