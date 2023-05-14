Happy Mother’s Day, Helen, and all the other Langley moms

Janice McWilliams will have a chance to take her mom, Helen Snowdon, for a feast as the winner of our Mother’s Day contest on Facebook.
In a random draw, her entry was chosen.
The prize is a gift certificate from Joseph Richard Group which has several restaurants around the community. The winner can pick up the prize at the Langley Advance Times office, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., weekdays.
We asked residents to send us a photo with their mom, including the names. They could post them to our Facebook page or email them and had a fabulous response throughout Langley. Thanks to all who entered.
