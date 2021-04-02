Meg Jordan of LEPS harvested fruit during the 2016 Langley Community Harvest. (LEPS)

Harvest for Langley community to start in June

LEPS is beginning its Community Harvest program this summer

The Langley Community Harvest Program will start up in June this year, gathering everything from berries, fruit, and backyard vegetables for volunteers and food banks.

Run by the Langley Environmental Protection Society (LEPS) the program gathers thousands of pounds of fresh produce that would have gone to waste or become a nuisance every year and uses it. That food is used to benefits families, seniors, and community members.

Residents of the Langley area who have a fruit tree on their property can join the registry. When the fruit is ripe, LEPS staff organize volunteers to harvest, and the fruit is shared between the tree donors, volunteers, and community organizations like local food banks.

Volunteer sign-up for 2021 is already full, but the program is still asking donors who are interested to come forward if they have any fruit trees or berry orchards in their backyards. Anyone who is interested in participating as a donor can email agriculture@leps.bc.ca.

Most Read