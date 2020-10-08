The Langley School District policy 4004 lays out the way it names schools. (SD35 PDF)

Have a hand in naming Langley’s next school

A new elementary is being built in Yorkson and the school district is welcoming suggestions

Langley residents can have a hand in naming a new school being built in the Yorkson neighbourhood.

The Langley School District is accepting naming suggestions for the school will be completed next autumn at 7844 204B St.

“Names should reflect the geographical area or names of prominent persons, including deceased persons,” the district said in its call to help with a name.

The board of school trustees decided to get the ball rolling at the Sept. 22 school board meeting, calling on the staff to announce that the district was accepting suggestions.

But there’s a bit of homework involved in suggesting a school name.

If the suggested name is a living person, that person must give permission to have the name submitted. If the name is of a dead person, the district would seek out close surviving relatives to ensure they agree.

Submissions must include complete contact information for the one submitting the suggestion and it can be submitted by a group or individual.

The submissions must also include a rationale for the name suggestion and any background that may be relevant.

People can download the submission form from the school district website and read up on the district policy covering school names.

Anyone interested in submitting a suggestion will have to get their thinking caps on pretty soon. The deadline to submit suggestions is Oct. 30. After that, the school district will mull over the choices and the school board will make the final decision.

The forms must be submitted to the office of the school district secretary treasurer, 4875 222nd St., V3A 3Z7 (Attention: Judy Swanson). In addition to snail mail, submissions can also be emailed to jswanson@sd35.bc.ca. For information, call 604-532-1476.

.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EducationLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The new school at 7844 204B St. needs a name. The community can submit suggestions until Oct. 30. (Langley School District graphic)

Previous story
Langley4Langley community challenge earns $2,000 for Langley Food Bank

Just Posted

VIDEO: South Langley neighbourhood behind tape after police-involved shooting

Delta Police, IIO, and Langley RCMP on scene in Fernridge Wednesday – 200th Street shut down

Have a hand in naming Langley’s next school

A new elementary is being built in Yorkson and the school district is welcoming suggestions

Langley4Langley community challenge earns $2,000 for Langley Food Bank

Participants were encouraged to raise money while running or walking as much as possible last month

Aldergrove filmmaker looking to tell stories of local heroes with new project

Jeremy Pue of White Cloud Productions is applying for a grant to make Aldergrove documentary

Abbotsford West candidates spar on Highway 1, light rail, housing and snap election

NDP’s Rai declines to defend his party’s decision to trigger a snap election

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

‘Law and order’ vs. COVID-19 chaos: Pence, Harris meet in Utah in VP undercard debate

Sen. Kamala Harris wasted no time from the start of the 90-minute debate in Utah

Golden Ears park operator hoping for better system to limit guests

Day use pass system deterred some, but still issues

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Couple faces 69 charges related to CBSA Surrey immigration fraud investigation

A couple who were directors of Can-Asia Immigration Consulting to make first appearance in Surrey provincial court on Tuesday

Most Read