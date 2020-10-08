Have a hand in naming Langley’s next school

A new elementary is being built in Yorkson and the school district is welcoming suggestions

The Langley School District policy 4004 lays out the way it names schools. (SD35 PDF)

Langley residents can have a hand in naming a new school being built in the Yorkson neighbourhood.

The Langley School District is accepting naming suggestions for the school will be completed next autumn at 7844 204B St.

“Names should reflect the geographical area or names of prominent persons, including deceased persons,” the district said in its call to help with a name.

The board of school trustees decided to get the ball rolling at the Sept. 22 school board meeting, calling on the staff to announce that the district was accepting suggestions.

But there’s a bit of homework involved in suggesting a school name.

If the suggested name is a living person, that person must give permission to have the name submitted. If the name is of a dead person, the district would seek out close surviving relatives to ensure they agree.

Submissions must include complete contact information for the one submitting the suggestion and it can be submitted by a group or individual.

The submissions must also include a rationale for the name suggestion and any background that may be relevant.

People can download the submission form from the school district website and read up on the district policy covering school names.

Anyone interested in submitting a suggestion will have to get their thinking caps on pretty soon. The deadline to submit suggestions is Oct. 30. After that, the school district will mull over the choices and the school board will make the final decision.

The forms must be submitted to the office of the school district secretary treasurer, 4875 222nd St., V3A 3Z7 (Attention: Judy Swanson). In addition to snail mail, submissions can also be emailed to jswanson@sd35.bc.ca. For information, call 604-532-1476.

