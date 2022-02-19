Larkyn, 2, and dad Ben Lanteigne were among the families who booked play time at the Timms community centre gym on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Larkyn, 2, and dad Ben Lanteigne were among the families who booked play time at the Timms community centre gym on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Having a happy family day

Langley City allows families to book gym time to play

Family Day got off to an early start for two-year-old Larkyn Lanteigne and her dad, Ben.

While the official holiday is set for Monday, Feb. 21, on the Saturday morning of the long weekend, the father and daughter spent some quality time together at the Timms Community Centre gymnasium in Langley City, one of several families who signed up for a free city initiative that provided gymnasium time to run, jump, and play.

It was a perfect day for playing indoors, with grey and drizzly weather outside.

By the time the doors opened on Saturday, almost all of the available spaces had been pre-booked.

READ ALSO: Langley residents still have options when it comes to Family Day

The gymnasium was split into four spaces.

A maximum of six participants per booking was allowed and families were required to provide proof of full vaccination for everyone 12 and older, and wearing masks was mandatory when not actively participating in sport.

Sports options were limited to non-competitive, low-intensity versions of basketball, soccer, badminton and pickleball.

On behalf of the city, Langley City recreational supervisor Christine Daum wished everyone “a fun and active Family Day.”

Whether it’s a walk around the Brydon duck pond, a bike ride through Penzer Park or shooting hoops at Timms Community Centre, we challenge everyone to get out of the house and try something new,” Daum said.

READ ALSO: Langley City hosts programs that encourages seniors to get fit

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Family activitiesLangley City

Previous story
Abbotsford dog rescued by Langley animal shelter looking for furever family

Just Posted

Larkyn, 2, and dad Ben Lanteigne were among the families who booked play time at the Timms community centre gym on Saturday, Feb. 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Having a happy family day

Giants Ty Halaburda scored in the first period against Victoria at Langley Events Centre on Friday, Feb. 18. Victoria won 5-2. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Victoria Royals end an epic losing streak at the Vancouver Giants expense

Participants in a pro-convoy drive from Langley on Saturday, Feb. 19 arrived to find it had been cancelled. Most said they would head to another protest at the border, instead. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Police close Lower Mainland border crossing due to pro-convoy protest

Winnie was in rough condition when she was rescued. She was balding, had bleeding skin and looked like she had just puppies. After receiving veterinary care by Langley Animal Protection Society, she is healthy and fit enough to find a new home. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Abbotsford dog rescued by Langley animal shelter looking for furever family