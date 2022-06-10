Blue and yellow handpainted cardboard hearts will be hung all over the Avalon building during the sale, and guests are encouraged to take selfies and post to Facebook. (Cheri Gray/Langley Advance Times)

Heart sale at Langley craft fair will aid Ukraine

Avalon residents sell handcrafted cardboard hearts this Saturday, kicking of $10K fundraiser

A craft fair this weekend at Avalon Gardens has a few special features.

In addition to 30 local vendors, a food truck, various door prizes and a 50/50 draw, this Saturday’s craft fair at the independent seniors living centre in Murrayville will have some “real heart,” added in, said marketing coordinator Bonnie McDonald.

Avalon residents are kicking off their Hearts for Humanity fundraiser, which will see cardboard hearts handpainted by the Avalon residents, family members, and community members sold to support the Red Cross’ efforts in Ukraine.

Friends of Ukraine friendship bracelets made by a staff member will also be sold for the cause. Their goal is to raise $10,000.

The craft fair runs Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 22323 48th Ave.

