Help Aldergrove’s community garden repair plots

Rotted wood in many of the gardener’s plots have made the location more difficult to manage

Veggies donated to the Aldergrove Food Bank have so far included reddish small potatoes, curly kale, onions, huge lettuce plants, zucchinis, cucumbers, Swiss chard, broccoli. (Special to The Star)

The Aldergrove Community Garden needs help to continue producing and serving local green thumbs.

Fresh green veggies from cucumbers to full heads of lettuce were grown in the garden all summer long and donated to the local food bank in a bid do some good.

But committee member Pasty Homan admitted the garden had many challenges along last year that continue to grow and impede member’s usage.

Due to COVID-19, the garden couldn’t apply for a Township of Langley community grant, which would have covered most of the expense allocated to replacing garden boxes.

“While we can apply in 2022, there’s no guarantee we’ll succeed,” Homan added. “Unfortunately, our garden needs immediate attention and could not be started last year.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Aldergrove community gardeners grow veggies for food bank

The boxes are well over 10 years old.

Time has caused the wood to rot and crumble, causing many of the plots to fall apart.

“We have 46 plots, and on average, 35 gardeners,” Homan said. “Our gardeners have done so much for our garden to date, and we are hoping for some help from the Aldergrove community to continue our mission of volunteering.”

To help restore the boxes or have any questions about the community garden answered, people can email aldergrovecommunitygardens@gmail.com.

The committee is particularly looking for carpenters willing to lend a hand with restoration.

“Our goal this year was to build a more close knit community with garden projects to make our garden more welcoming and a place to enjoy nature,” Homan added.

The Aldergrove Community Garden is located behind the local Fraser Valley Regional Library Branch on 29th Avenue and beside the bike park at 267B Street.

“Drop by on one of your walks and see what’s growing,” Homan invited.

Currently, nine community gardens operate in the Township of Langley. The gardens are managed with the assistance of the Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) and local garden groups.

More information at www.tol.ca/at-your-service/sustainability/gardens.

