This house at 9365 Edward St. in Chilliwack was completely covered in lights in 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

This house at 9365 Edward St. in Chilliwack was completely covered in lights in 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Help make Lower Mainland brighter by adding favourite Christmas lights displays to map

Anyone can add Christmassy homes, decorated public spaces to Black Press Media’s holiday lights map

It’s time to light up the Lower Mainland and spread some Christmas cheer.

Black Press Media is making it easier for people throughout the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley to find festively decorated houses and other Christmas lights displays this holiday season.

The Lower Mainland community Christmas lights map features a list of several private homes and public spaces that have been decorated for Christmas, all which have been added by the general public.

Anyone can add their own address, local business, neighbour or public display to the map.

People can nominate their Christmassy home or their favourite lights display in their community to be added to the map by going to blackpress.secondstreetapp.com/Christmas-Lights-Entry-Form-2022/gallery.

Images of the displays can also be uploaded.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Santa visits Aldergrove’s Shortreed elementary

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants forward Samuel Honzek has been named the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Rookie of the Month. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Samuel Honzek named WHL rookie of the month

Vancouver Giants forward Jaden Lipinski dug for the puck Friday, Dec. 2 against the Kamloops Blazers on Friday, Dec. 2 at the Sandman Centre. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
A goaltenders duel ends in defeat for Vancouver Giants in Kamloops

The Langley School District board offices. (Langley Advance Times files)
School absences up across Langley this fall

Two people are in hospital and one person is in police custody following a violent incident at a Langley City multi-unit residential building on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Two injured, one in custody following violent incident in Langley City residential building