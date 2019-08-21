Helping African elephants and Langley artists

Proceeds from Robert T. Barrett’s painting titled “That’s My Boy” will go to save elephants in Africa. (Robert T. Barrett/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

With the mutilation of elephants, large and small, being committed routinely in Africa, Langley artist Robert T. Barrett knew he had to do something to help.

“It’s unbelievable what’s happening there. Elephants are being de-tusked,” Barrett said. “Poachers are even killing babies for their tusks.”

Barrett, owner of the Walnut Grove Atelier & Gallery and Neighbourhood Art School (NAS), has crafted paintings of animals in the past, but his work featuring a father and son pair of elephants will this time be more than just an artistic expression.

“That’s My Boy,” which officially debuted at the Arts Alive Festival, Saturday, Aug. 17, is for sale for $350.

”Fifty percent will go to an elephant fund to stop poachers in a game reserve on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe,” Barrett explained.

Anyone interested in purchasing a Geclee print can contact Barrett and order through his website at www.walnutgroveatelier.com.

That’s not all Barrett has going for artistic contributions either; The Neighborhood Art Studios has handed out a yearly scholarship worth $3000 for 10 years.

Formally, only two applicants were chosen to receive the award, but Barrett has now doubled the chances. Two girls and two boys that are enrolled in a Langley-area high school will be chosen to receive the award in 2020.

“There’s so much talent out there who can’t afford it – talented kids with decent marks,” Barrett said, hoping his scholarship can make art more accessible.

Winners will receive one full year – 48 two-hour classes – to develop their painting and drawing skills along with all of the tools and supplies needed.

Applications are now open until November 15 through www.theartschool.com. Scholarships will be presented on December 20.

